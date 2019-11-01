Kevin Durant had three trips to the NBA finals and won two of them since joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Three years later, an altercation with teammate Draymond Green pushed his departure to the Brooklyn Nets.

It was on Nov. 13, 2018, when Draymond Green and Kevin Durant made headlines for the wrong reason by engaging in a heated argument while on the bench against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Social media erupted with judgments and theories on what went on and a few days later, the players were seen supposedly patching their differences.

Last season, they failed to capture the elusive three-peat. The Warriors lost to the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors. Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and subsequently left Golden State to go to the Eastern Conference.

Six months after losing the championship, Kevin Durant spoke to ESPN's Steven A. Smith and bared that his spat with Draymond Green was one key factor behind why he left the Warriors.

"A little bit, yeah for sure," responded Durant when asked by Smith. "Yeah I mean, your teammate talks to you that way, you think about it a little bit. Definitely, for sure, I'm not going to lie about it."

Durant has now joined forces with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan in the Nets. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the achilles injury and Brooklyn started the season with a 1-3 record.

On the other side of the fence, the Warriors are also having a rough time with a 1-3 record. They have also lost Steph Curry for a significant amount of time after the star suffered a fractured left hand.

There seems to be no winners in the divorce between Durant and the Warriors and we will see both teams trying to stay afloat in the entire 2019-2020 NBA Season.

A couple of weeks before Durant's revelation, Green was vocal enough to say in Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast that he did not feel responsible for his teammate's departure.

Green also revealed that he never apologized to Durant for the incident even if he was asked to do so.

As the plot thickens, pieces of the puzzle of what transpired behind closed doors in the Warriors locker room have begun to surface.

Kevin Durant and the Nets will travel to face Golden State on Feb. 6, 2020. A trip that will surely be closely monitored by the media and the fans. Everyone will keep an eye on what will be the next chapter of this beef between the two NBA All-Stars.