After nearly 30 years of working at Burger King with a perfect attendance record, Kevin Ford is starting a new chapter. After receiving only a small gift bag for his 27 years of service, Ford's story went viral, leading to a fundraising campaign that raised over $400,000. Now, with his daughter by his side, Ford is using that support to open his own food truck.

As reported by TMZ, people were inspired by Ford's viral story on TikTok, which resulted to a fundraising campaign which raised the staggering amount. The video made Ford internet famous in 2022 when his supervisors at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport celebrated his 27th anniversary at Burger King with a seemingly random assortment of gifts, including a plastic backpack, a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, and a mix of candy and chocolate.

Outraged by the treatment of her father, Seryna created a GoFundMe campaign o express her love and gratitude for the man who, through his dedication to Burger King, helped put his four daughters through high school and college.

"He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago," Seryna wrote back in 2022. Seryna explained that even after their family grew and her father remarried, he continued to work at Burger King due to the excellent unionised health insurance that covered all four of his daughters through high school and college.

Ford's Journey From Burger King To Food Truck Entrepreneur

The GoFundMe campaign initially aimed to raise $200, now makes $462,210. Ford purchased a black and silver food truck from China for approximately $20,000. As reported, the fully equipped kitchen-on-wheels includes an oven and fryer.

The truck's exterior features a prominent "K27Y" in tribute to his viral fame, "Kevin 27 years." The Burger King employee and his daughter, a graduate of the French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, plan to start with a simple menu featuring hamburgers and hot dogs.

Ford expressed his desire to add Filipino dishes to the menu as a tribute to his Filipina fiancée. While continuing his work at Burger King, Ford plans to retire in May 2025, marking his 30th anniversary with the company.

Ford acquired a new mobile food truck several months after purchasing his first home with the funds from the GoFundMe campaign. As previously reported by TMZ, he closed on the 846-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath house in Pahrump, Nevada, on December 13, 2023, for $177,000.

"I wanted to show you something, something you made possible, you did for me, just a hardworking guy," Ford said in a video posted to Instagram last year. "Now I know it needs some work, gonna cut off the haters already, I know it's not a mansion but it's mine."

K27Y plans to start small by doing pop-ups in the area where he recently purchased his home. His grand opening is scheduled for October at a local Home Depot. As K27Y prepares for its food truck venture, it's important to understand the essential steps in starting such a business.

Owning a food truck allows culinary entrepreneurs to bring their delicious creations directly to the streets for customers to enjoy. However, launching a food truck business can be exciting yet challenging.

One crucial aspect of the process is conceptualisation. You need to ensure your food truck stands out. For example, two tech entrepreneurs recently launched a unique venture: Moonwake Coffee Roasters, a mobile coffee shop housed within a Tesla Cybertruck.

A Guide To Starting Your Own Food Truck Business

Inspired by Ford's story? Here are important things to consider before embarking on this culinary adventure.

1. Crafting Your Food Truck Concept

Research the market: Understand local trends, competition, and demand.

Understand local trends, competition, and demand. Identify your passion: Focus on what you love to cook and eat.

Focus on what you love to cook and eat. Define your target audience: Know who you're serving and their preferences.

Know who you're serving and their preferences. Explore unique cuisines: Stand out with innovative or uncommon food options.

Stand out with innovative or uncommon food options. Consider fusion: Combine different culinary traditions for a unique twist.

Combine different culinary traditions for a unique twist. Cater to dietary needs: Offer options for various dietary restrictions.

Offer options for various dietary restrictions. Prioritise local and seasonal ingredients: Support local businesses and offer fresh, in-season items.

Support local businesses and offer fresh, in-season items. Create a memorable brand: Develop a strong brand identity and story.

2. Developing A Robust Business Plan

A well-crafted business plan is essential for the success of your food truck venture. It serves as a roadmap, outlining your goals, strategies, and financial projections. Key sections to include in your business plan are:

Executive Summary: A concise overview of your concept, mission, and key points.

A concise overview of your concept, mission, and key points. Company Description: Details about your business, legal structure, ownership, management, and location.

Details about your business, legal structure, ownership, management, and location. Market Analysis: Thoroughly examine your target market, competition, industry trends, and potential opportunities or challenges.

Thoroughly examine your target market, competition, industry trends, and potential opportunities or challenges. Menu and Cuisine: A description of your menu offerings, unique selling points, ingredient sourcing, and pricing strategy.

A description of your menu offerings, unique selling points, ingredient sourcing, and pricing strategy. Marketing and Sales Strategy: Your plan for branding, marketing channels, pricing, promotions, and customer acquisition and retention.

Your plan for branding, marketing channels, pricing, promotions, and customer acquisition and retention. Operations and Management: Details on daily operations, staffing, vendor relationships, and compliance with regulations.

Details on daily operations, staffing, vendor relationships, and compliance with regulations. Financial Projections: Your estimated startup costs, revenue projections, cost of goods sold, operating expenses, and profitability.

Your estimated startup costs, revenue projections, cost of goods sold, operating expenses, and profitability. Funding and Financing: Identifying funding needs, personal investment, loan options, and potential investors or partnerships.

Identifying funding needs, personal investment, loan options, and potential investors or partnerships. Risk Assessment and Contingency Plans: This involves identifying risks, developing strategies for risk mitigation, and developing contingency plans for unforeseen circumstances.

This involves identifying risks, developing strategies for risk mitigation, and developing contingency plans for unforeseen circumstances. Appendix: Supporting documents such as licenses, permits, leases, sample menus, market research data, and resumes of key team members.

3. Legal and Financial Considerations

Business Structure and Registration: Establish the appropriate legal structure (e.g., sole proprietorship, LLC) and register with relevant government agencies.

Establish the appropriate legal structure (e.g., sole proprietorship, LLC) and register with relevant government agencies. Licenses and Permits: Obtain necessary licenses such as a food service establishment permit, mobile food vendor license, business license, and any other required permits.

Obtain necessary licenses such as a food service establishment permit, mobile food vendor license, business license, and any other required permits. Financial Planning: Understand and budget for various costs involved in operating a food truck, including purchasing the truck.

Understand and budget for various costs involved in operating a food truck, including purchasing the truck. Essential Equipment: Invest in necessary equipment for preparing, cooking, storing, and serving food and drinks tailored to your specific menu.

4. Finding The Perfect Food Truck Location

A strategically chosen location is crucial for the success of your food truck business. It serves as a marketing tool and helps attract your target demographic. When searching for a spot, consider the following factors:

Target Audience: Is your ideal customer nearby?

Is your ideal customer nearby? Competition: Are there any competing food trucks in the area?

Are there any competing food trucks in the area? Permits and Regulations: Ensure the location complies with necessary permits and regulations.

Ensure the location complies with necessary permits and regulations. Visibility and Accessibility: Choose a spot with good visibility and easy customer access.

Choose a spot with good visibility and easy customer access. Nearby Amenities: Are there any events or amenities (like restrooms) in the area?

Are there any events or amenities (like restrooms) in the area? Parking Costs: Consider the cost of parking and potential fees.

5. Marketing And Promotion Strategies

Social Media: Utilise platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to share photos of your food, menu updates, and location announcements.

Utilise platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to share photos of your food, menu updates, and location announcements. Online Presence: Encourage positive online reviews on Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor platforms. Offer online ordering options through your website or food delivery apps.

Encourage positive online reviews on Yelp, Google, and TripAdvisor platforms. Offer online ordering options through your website or food delivery apps. Email Marketing: Stay connected with your customers by sending newsletters with promotions, new menu items, and event information.

Stay connected with your customers by sending newsletters with promotions, new menu items, and event information. Signage: Invest in eye-catching signage to showcase your brand, logo, and menu offerings.

Invest in eye-catching signage to showcase your brand, logo, and menu offerings. Partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses, organisations, and event organisers to increase your visibility. Participate in food truck events and festivals and offer loyalty programs to encourage repeat business.

In conclusion, starting a food truck business can be rewarding. You can increase your chances of success by carefully considering factors such as conceptualisation, business planning, legal and financial aspects, location, and marketing.