Burger King is currently under fire after the dismissal of a manager, her son, and three of his friends at a local branch in Clinton, Mississippi. According to local reports, manager Shakayla Dixon alleges that the fast-food chain terminated their employment due to accusations of nepotism.

Fired for Hiring Family and Friends

According to a report from WLBT, Shakayla Dixon hired her son, Corderrion Valentine, and three of his friends to work during the summer holidays. To celebrate their new employment, Shakayla posted a congratulatory message on Facebook. "After the post, probably like later that evening, the post started doing numbers. It got to like 1K at that point," Shakayla said.

The post went viral, especially after actor Nick Cannon shared it on Instagram, garnering over 90,000 likes and hundreds of shares. Amidst the sudden popularity, Shakayla received a call from her area manager and district leader expressing concerns about her hiring practices and the wages paid to the minors.

"She said we don't want to turn something good into something bad, but we have some concerns. The concerns she had were the fact that Corderrion is my son and how much money they were getting paid," Shakayla explained. She added, "She told me that a minor is supposed to get paid differently than an adult. It was never brought to my attention beforehand. My things were when it came down to policy. I feel like policy wasn't in play in the beginning."

Following the dismissal, Corderrion expressed his heartbreak, stating that he only wanted to be a positive role model for his community and promote productivity. "I hope that it portrayed a lot of people to do things good and stop the violence," he said.

Understanding Workplace Nepotism in the USA

In the United States, nepotism in the workplace is generally not illegal, as noted by PeopleSpheres. However, if an employee benefits from a family member or friend's position within an organisation, it could potentially fall under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits workplace discrimination. Such favouritism can lead to unlawful workplace discrimination.

Public positions, such as government roles, have stricter regulations against nepotism, as exemplified by the 2005 Mississippi Code. Employees can potentially sue their employers for nepotism if they believe it leads to discriminatory behaviour. Although few laws explicitly prevent nepotism, employees can claim discrimination if they feel others benefit unfairly due to nepotism.

Summer Jobs for US Teens

For many US teens, summer jobs provide an essential source of income for school projects and other expenses. According to Everfi, various part-time roles can offer valuable work experience while adhering to US Department of Labour guidelines. Retail jobs, for instance, pay part-time workers approximately $16 per hour.

Teens can also explore roles as lifeguards and swimming instructors, which pay around $17 per hour, requiring strong swimming proficiency and first aid/CPR certification. Another option is working as a camp counsellor, earning about $16 per hour, which demands experience in teaching or directing children's programmes and a background in athletics, art, music, or similar pursuits.

Additionally, summer internships offer pay ranging from $16 to $21 per hour, while freelance services such as writing, graphic design, and social media management can pay between $23 and $35 per hour.

Encouraging teens to take summer jobs not only provides them with financial independence but also helps develop critical skills such as time management, teamwork, problem-solving, and customer service. These jobs also offer opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery, helping teens explore their interests and passions.