Prince Harry may have landed a job offer almost a week after the bombshell announcement of "stepping back" from royal duties as senior royals. An unbelievable job offer comes from Burger King, the multinational chain of fast-food restaurants.

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced what is popularly referred to as "Megxit" on social media. The couple announced that they will not be performing royal duties as full-time royals and seek financial independence from the House of Windsor. They even expressed their desire to "carving out a new progressive role" and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Social media exploded with all kinds of reactions. However, in a humorous series of tweets, Burger King offered a job of sales assistant to the royal.

"@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," the fast-food company tweeted.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions January 13, 2020

"You always have a job in our kingdom," reads another tweet from the company. They even provided him the link to their careers page on the website.

Word spread faster than expected. Burger King Argentina also pitched a job to the royal dad.

According to Hoy, the company posted an ad that reads: "Dear Dukes, if you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you."

As per FOX News, they went as far as posting an open letter inviting invited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to start their "financially independent" life by starting their working careers with them.

"So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly," the letter states.

The tweets were posted shortly after Harry's "crisis" meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William. The royals gathered at Sandringham estate on Monday to come up with a solution and define Harry and Meghan's new roles within the royal family.

Following the meeting, the queen issued a rather unusual and personal statement wherein she agreed to support the Sussexes with a "transition period." Even though she was open about expressing her disappointment about losing Harry and Meghan as "full-time working Members of the Royal Family," she insisted that they remain a "valued part of the family."

Burger King is not the only job offer the royals have received, talk show host Andy Cohen also gave an "open invite" to the royal mom-of-one, who formerly starred in television series "Suits," to join the Bravo reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

While the details about Harry and Meghan's next steps remain scarce, the queen has suggested that final decisions will be made in the coming days.