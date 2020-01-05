There have been rumors going around about Kevin Love and his dissatisfaction over the current state of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to league sources, Love directed an emotional outburst towards Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman in front of other players, coaches, and other Cavalier front-office members last Saturday.

In a report by The Athletic, Kevin Love shouted at his teammates and General Manager Altman during their shootaround last Saturday, expressing his apparent disgust to the team. It is not the first time Kevin Love was reported to show his displeasure towards the Cavaliers organization. In recent weeks, rumors about the Love-hate relationship spiraled out of control and Love himself was forced to do damage control and posted on his Instagram.

"Fact is - I love my teammates," he said.

However, other insider sources say otherwise. Cavaliers management fined Love $1,000 dollars for his outburst last Tuesday, and there's no news yet about how Cavaliers management will react to this latest incident. A minor punishment for what should be a minor infraction. But, if it really is nothing serious, why bother?

Love's performance this season is definitely far from his best. Averaging 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds a game, his numbers are showing his age. The Cavaliers themselves are not doing any better. Their 10-25 record puts them at 13th place in the Eastern Conference. That's a huge drop for a team that was in the NBA finals in the last four of five years. The Cavaliers were even NBA Champions four seasons ago. Kevin Love is an active Cavalier since 2014. He is in the first year of his four-year contract extension. If this goes on, he could be traded before the trade deadline on February 6th.

A report on the incident by Sports on Tap shows that Love is publicly displaying his desire to leave the Cavaliers organization on and off the court. His on-court tantrums will not likely change the outlook for the Cavaliers this season, but it is deteriorating the integrity of the team and the league as a whole.