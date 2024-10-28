A Kick streamer, known by the alias "Dumbdumbjeez," has been permanently banned from the platform following a video that showed him staging a controversial prank involving a homeless woman. The video, which went viral, led to an intense backlash, with many calling his behaviour exploitative and heartless. The incident caught the attention of Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani, who took immediate action by banning the streamer. This marks another scandal for the platform, which is already under fire for its handling of content moderation.

Streamer's 'Dine-and-Dash' Prank Sparks Outrage

According to TMZ, the incident began when Dumbdumbjeez invited a homeless woman named Mabel to dine with him. As the $76 bill arrived, he told Mabel he would grab his wallet from his car but never returned, leaving her with the unpaid bill. In response to the backlash, Dumbdumbjeez claimed the prank was "meant to be funny," stating it was "blown way out of proportion."

After the video went viral, Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani quickly intervened, labelling the stunt "pathetic" and banning the streamer from the platform. Tehrani was quoted as saying that the behaviour was "unacceptable" and contrary to Kick's values, especially since the streamer was participating in a $50,000 content-creation contest.

Tehrani Offers Reward to Help Mabel

Following the incident, Tehrani took an extra step by offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who could help him contact Mabel. In response, however, Dumbdumbjeez claimed that Mabel had been informed about the prank beforehand, suggesting she wasn't genuinely left in distress. "People need to understand," he argued, "Mabel knew what was going on. It wasn't like I just abandoned her out of nowhere."

Dumbdumbjeez Defends Himself

As the criticism continued to grow, Dumbdumbjeez defended his actions in a YouTube video titled "The Truth," in which he claimed that the entire encounter had been pre-planned. "This was never meant to hurt anyone," he said, asserting that Mabel "was in on it from the beginning." According to his post on X, the streamer insisted that the outrage was "completely overblown" and that the prank had been "taken out of context." He urged viewers to "see the bigger picture" and argued that the video had been edited for "maximum impact" as part of a scripted stunt.

"All y'all people doing all that bashing and stuff, y'all wrong as [expletive]," he stated, expressing frustration with those who he felt had "misunderstood" his intentions. He also added, "Mabel was totally fine with it. She knew what was happening and was okay with the whole thing."

Despite his explanations, the backlash was fierce, with many viewers calling the stunt "heartless" and "exploitative." In his defence, Dumbdumbjeez reiterated, "I'm a content creator too, just trying to make something different. People watch these pranks all the time, but suddenly, when I do it, I'm the bad guy?"

Platform Issues and Ongoing Controversy

According to TechCrunch, Kick's lenient moderation policies have been a point of contention among its community, especially after recent controversial stunts by prominent streamers. In September, streamer Paul Denino (also known as Ice Poseidon) staged a prank involving a sex worker, which drew criticism when Kick's CEO Eddie Craven responded with laughing emojis. Many streamers have since questioned Kick's commitment to safety, with some considering leaving the platform in protest.

Implications for Kick's Future

For now, Kick's relaxed moderation and generous revenue-sharing model (95/5) have lured many creators from other platforms. However, with repeated controversies, the platform's future may depend on its willingness to address community concerns and strengthen its guidelines. Reflecting on the incident, Dumbdumbjeez remarked, "Maybe people need to lighten up a little. It's just content; at the end of the day, it's all about entertainment."

As the incident continues to spark debate, the future remains uncertain for both the streamer and the platform. Dumbdumbjeez has vowed to return to streaming, promising his followers he'll "learn from this experience" while attempting to clear his name amidst the controversy.