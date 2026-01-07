Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly set to miss out on inheriting the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, a property long seen as a potential family home.

The 30-room mansion, valued at around £30 million, has been leased to the Duke of York since 2003 under a 75-year agreement with the Crown Estate. Sources say King Charles III has now moved to reclaim the property as part of efforts to streamline the monarchy and distance the institution from his brother.

The decision follows renewed scrutiny of the Duke's past associations with Jeffrey Epstein in October. The King has initiated a formal process to remove the Duke's remaining royal titles and issued notice for the lease to be surrendered.

The End of an Era: Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Lose Their Legacy

The loss of the Royal Lodge represents a staggering blow to the long-term wealth of the York family. While Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have occupied the residence for two decades, property expert Elliot Castle, of We Buy Any Home, suggests the possibility of the princesses inheriting the estate has vanished.

'[This] would only have been possible while the lease remained in place,' Castle explained. 'Once that lease is surrendered or terminated, there is nothing to pass on. From a property standpoint, that closes the door entirely.'

Under the terms of the original agreement, the 65-year-old Duke harboured strong occupancy rights that allowed for significant personal investment. Many believed these rights were being preserved specifically to ensure his daughters could one day call the Lodge their own.

However, the King's intervention has overridden these plans. 'Royal Lodge would revert fully to the Crown Estate, with no residual claim for Andrew or his daughters,' Castle added. The transition marks a permanent shift in the family's standing, moving them from the stability of a premium long-term leasehold to a much more precarious position within the royal housing hierarchy.

The True Cost for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

The eviction is expected to be finalised by Easter, with the Duke likely relocating to a more modest home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. While a move to the countryside might sound idyllic, the financial implications are grim.

Reports suggest the Duke faces a loss of around £500,000, a figure that accounts for far more than just removals and logistics. It represents the 'sunk costs' of decades of heavy investment into a property that will no longer yield a return for his children.

'The key point here is that Royal Lodge is not just a home—it's a valuable long-term leasehold asset,' Castle noted. 'Initiating a formal process to remove Andrew earlier than expected effectively strips away the remaining financial and practical value of that lease.'

For the princesses, who are already established in their own lives, the loss of this 'premium' asset is a stark reminder of their father's diminished status.

Princess Eugenie currently splits her time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace and a home in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two children. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds with her spouse, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and their two children.

While both have carved out successful independent paths, the loss of a £30 million family seat remains a significant chapter in the ongoing restructuring of the House of Windsor—a move that proves even royal inheritances are subject to the King's final word.