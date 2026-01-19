King Charles has reportedly declined to meet Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex's return to London this week, citing a full schedule as Harry appears in the High Court for the final chapter of his legal crusade against the tabloid press.

The Duke, 41, arrived in the capital ahead of a key hearing in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. Still, palace sources say the King is too busy with official engagements to accommodate a meeting. The decision comes despite a brief encounter between father and son last autumn.

Harry is due to give a full day of evidence at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday, 22 January, in a case that also includes high-profile claimants such as Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and centres on allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The King, meanwhile, is expected to remain in Scotland for previously scheduled duties, reinforcing the continuing strain in relations between the Duke and the Royal Household.

A Kingdom Apart: The Royal Diary Dilemma

Currently, the 77-year-old monarch is in Scotland, finding solace in a post-Christmas break with Queen Camilla at Birkhall, their private residence on the Balmoral Estate. While he is scheduled to return to London on Tuesday, 20 January, for his ongoing cancer treatment, which was recently moved into a 'precautionary' phase for 2026, insiders insist his diary is entirely inflexible.

On Monday, the King is set to host a major reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to celebrate the Scotland Investment Forum, meeting with healthcare and technology entrepreneurs.

A royal source noted that 'The King's diary means that he will be in Scotland engaging with the local community as he will be later in the week when he returns to London.' Reports suggest Charles has informed aides he would not return to the capital early under any circumstances, effectively drawing a firm line between his constitutional duties and the personal drama unfolding in the courts.

Scotland's Cold Shoulder: No Room For Reconciliation

The King is not the only senior royal keeping his distance. Prince William and the Princess of Wales are also scheduled to be in Scotland this week, visiting Stirling and Falkirk to celebrate Scottish heritage and community traditions.

Kate, 44, who recently shared the heartening news that she is in remission, will join William, 43, for engagements at the National Curling Academy and a local weaving studio.

The message from the Waleses is reportedly one of business as usual, with insiders confirming they have 'no plans to see Harry' during his visit. The fracture between the brothers, deepened by the explosive revelations in Harry's memoir Spare, remains seemingly unbridgeable.

While Charles and Harry shared a private tea in September 2025, their first face-to-face meeting in nearly two years, the 'trust' issues cited by the Palace continue to haunt any potential for a lasting peace.

As Harry prepares to jet back to California to rejoin Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, he leaves behind a family that remains strategically out of reach. For the King, the focus remains on his health and his 'ancient and hereditary kingdom', leaving little room for a son who continues to wage a very public war against the establishment.