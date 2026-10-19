A State Department official confirmed that Kristi Noem's role as special envoy to the Shield of the Americas ended last month after a planned six‑month term, but said she remains at the department as a senior adviser working on the same portfolio.

President Donald Trump appointed Noem to the envoy role in March, after removing her as homeland security secretary. The Shield of the Americas is a US‑led coalition with Latin American and Caribbean countries.

The State Department says Noem's envoy appointment was always intended to last six months, while her work on the initiative continues in an advisory capacity.

Why Kristi Noem's Special Envoy Role Ended

'Kristi Noem's envoy status expired last month and she is no longer in the role,' a State Department official told CBS News on 15 October. The official added that Noem is now a senior adviser to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and continues to work on the Shield of the Americas portfolio.

A State Department statement dated 16 October, posted on Noem's X account, said: 'The Special Envoy to the Shield of the Americas role was always a six-month appointment. Secretary Noem remains at the State Department as a Senior Advisor.'

The statement explains the appointment's intended length and confirms Noem remains at the department. It does not describe the full scope of her advisory responsibilities or explain how they differ from her former envoy duties. The department's position is that the envoy role has expired, while Noem's portfolio work continues.

Questions Raised by Timing of the Change

The timing drew attention because Noem continued appearing at meetings connected to the initiative after her envoy designation expired. It was reported that the expiration came just before the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she took part in diplomatic meetings.

On 22 September, Noem met Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. His government identified her as the Shield of the Americas special envoy at the time. She also attended a gathering of the initiative's leaders hosted by Trump.

At that event, Trump praised her work, saying: 'I want to thank Kristi Noem for doing a really terrific job.' The remark acknowledged her contribution but did not address the appointment's duration or clarify her status. The title used at the time of the meeting should not be read as confirmation that she still held the position after its reported expiry.

Kristi Noem's Special Envoy Role and Her Current Title

OK! reported that Noem's verified X account still identified her as 'Special Envoy Kristi Noem' on 16 October, and that her biography listed her as the initiative's special envoy.

The State Department statement says the appointment as special envoy ended and that she remains at the department as a senior adviser.

What Shield of the Americas Involves

The Shield of the Americas is a coalition involving the United States and several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was established by the Trump administration to support co‑operation on economic matters, anti‑cartel enforcement and other issues.

Noem's continuing portfolio work keeps her involved in those efforts, though the official statement does not spell out her specific responsibilities.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott described the personnel change as routine during an interview with NewsNation's Kellie Meyer on 15 October. 'There's always these types of changes that happen,' Pigott said. He also said the administration remained committed to carrying out Trump's agenda.

The explanation is that the envoy appointment was designed to last six months and has expired. The department has not publicly detailed how Noem's senior adviser duties will be defined. OK! said it contacted the State Department for clarification about her appointment, current responsibilities and continued use of the envoy title.