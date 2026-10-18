Katie Zacharia's brief tenure as White House press secretary ended after just five days, but newly reported text messages indicate she was seeking more television exposure shortly before her departure. The messages show her requesting additional Fox News appearances after her first White House briefing, amid speculation about how the interviews had been arranged.

Her departure followed criticism of her media performances and growing scrutiny of her legal credentials. President Donald Trump publicly suggested she reconsider the position before reports confirmed she would no longer serve in the role.

Katie Zacharia's Text Messages Reveal Push for Fox News Airtime

According to the New York Post, text messages show Zacharia sought additional television appearances shortly after her first White House press briefing on Tuesday, 13 October.

On Wednesday, she contacted a White House official about arranging further appearances, writing: 'I'd like to do news hits morning and evening.' The interviews subsequently took place on Thursday and Friday, the report said.

Zacharia appeared on Sean Hannity's programme on Thursday evening before joining Fox & Friends on Friday morning. The appearances drew attention to her handling of questions about her professional background, including her failure to pass the California bar examination.

The interviews fuelled speculation that the appearances had been arranged to expose her weaknesses. However, the reported messages indicate that Zacharia herself requested additional airtime. They do not establish why the interviews were approved or substantiate claims that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles arranged them to undermine her.

The White House rejected allegations that Wiles had engineered Zacharia's departure.

When Trump Announced Zacharia's Appointment and Departure

Trump announced Zacharia's appointment on Friday, 9 October, following Karoline Leavitt's departure. She began work on Monday, 12 October, held her first White House briefing the following day and left the role on Friday, 16 October.

Reports differed over the circumstances of her exit. Trump publicly suggested she reconsider the job, while CNN reported, citing presidential advisers, that he had fired her. Other reporting described her departure as a resignation.

The White House initially described Zacharia as transitioning to a new role. An official subsequently confirmed that she would 'not be working at the White House anymore'.

Despite the abrupt end to her appointment, Zacharia publicly praised Trump and said it had been an honour to work for him.

What Trump Said Before Zacharia Left the White House

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said Zacharia had been treated unfairly by the media and described her as a loyal supporter. He said he had asked whether she wanted to continue in the demanding position and suggested she might be better off leaving.

'I told Katie that in my opinion she was treated very, very unfairly by the news. Let's call it the fake news,' Trump said. 'I said, "Katie, do you need this? I don't think you need this."'

Asked whether her failure to pass the bar examination concerned him, Trump replied that he had not hired her to work as a lawyer.

'Well, I wasn't hiring her to be a lawyer,' he said, adding that she had been loyal to him for a long time.

California Bar Exam Controversy Adds to Zacharia's Problems

Questions about Zacharia's professional credentials emerged during her first week in the role. On 14 October, watchdog organisation Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint asking the State Bar of California to investigate whether she had misrepresented her professional qualifications or engaged in activities requiring authorisation.

The complaint cited her public descriptions of herself as a lawyer and her work as general counsel for Fix California. Its filing does not establish misconduct or confirm that the State Bar opened an investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported her examination failure, while the State Bar confirmed it had no record of her being licensed to practise law in California. That finding does not establish her licensing status in other jurisdictions.

Zacharia graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law in 2011. During her 15 October interview with Hannity, she acknowledged that she had failed the California bar examination and had not retaken it.

She said she had already planned to move to China when she took the examination and considered the result inconsequential to that work. She also said she had consulted people in the legal field who advised that she could describe herself as a lawyer, while maintaining that she had not presented herself as a practising attorney.

Following her departure, the White House's initial reference to another role left her next position unclear. The Post subsequently quoted an official saying no discussions had taken place about what she would do next.