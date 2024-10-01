Giant Eagle, a major competitor to Kroger, has slashed prices on over 200 grocery items as part of a $25 million initiative to offer the lowest possible prices. Starting September 30, the grocery chain has reduced prices by at least 20%, with some items seeing cuts of up to $2.

The price reductions, which include staple items like Giant Eagle brand products, aim to provide long-term value for essentials that families prioritize. According to Grocery Dive, some specific examples include a 25-cent reduction in the price of Naval Oranges, a 50-cent reduction in seedless cucumbers, and a $2 reduction in broccoli.

Other Giant Eagle brand products that will see price reductions include white mushrooms and matchstick carrots, which will be $1.30 cheaper per bag.

"In these challenging economic times, we're proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable, and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people's lives," Brian Ferrier, Giant Eagle's senior vice president of merchandising, said in the announcement.

According to Forbes, Giant Eagle is a prominent regional supermarket chain operating over 470 retail locations under the Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo banners across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

Beyond offering high-quality foods and exceptional value, most Giant Eagle supermarkets provide convenient services such as pharmacies, in-store banking, and dry cleaning, enhancing the overall shopping experience for customers.

Giant Eagle's commitment to lower prices extends beyond the current price reduction initiative. While industry factors may influence the shelf prices of these and other items in the future, Giant Eagle's investment in price reduction remains steadfast.

Additional price-focused initiatives include:

Consistent weekly sales Unique one-day and three-day sales Seasonally focused Deals for Days discounted prices Personalised savings through the myPerks loyalty program

These ongoing efforts demonstrate Giant Eagle's dedication to providing customers with long-term value and competitive pricing.

Giant Eagle, Inc., a leading food, fuel, and pharmacy retailer, ranks among the top 50 largest private corporations in the United States, according to Forbes magazine. With approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales, Giant Eagle is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors.

Decoding Costco Price Tags

Ahead of Giant Eagle's announcement of a $25 million price reduction initiative, savvy shopper Troy Cook shared his insights on maximising savings at Costco.

Cook, a Costco customer, shared tips on identifying products that will be sold at lower prices and those that are priced to sell quickly. According to Cook's Facebook post, Costco makes its own cost adjustments.

Although Costco offers competitive prices compared to other major retailers and grocery store chains, Cook shared a lesser-known tip for saving even more money. "Costco may lower prices on the fourth Monday of each month, which [are] known as 'Markdown Mondays,'" he revealed.

Most Costco stores offer Markdown Monday, a monthly sale on the fourth or last Monday of each month. Despite its relatively "secret" status, this monthly sale is available at most Costco locations.

Costco further reduces prices to encourage customers to purchase more products and make room for additional shipments and new items. These sales are not advertised on Costco's website or to shoppers in any other way.

Instead, they are usually posted in stores on the day of or the day before new sales start. "This is also when Costco may have clear-outs, so items with an asterisk (*) may be worth buying before the fourth Monday," Cook added.

According to Cook, items with an asterisk on their price tag are probably nearing their end of availability at Costco. This could be attributed to Costco's decision not to replenish the item. Alternatively, this could be due to the manufacturer discontinuing production or selling the item to Costco warehouses.

Customers who notice an asterisk on a price tag should not delay purchasing these items until the fourth Monday of the month, as they may not remain in stock for more than a few days or weeks.

"Items that end in .97 are also usually on clearance or manager discount and may be the lowest price available," Cook said.

Meanwhile, retail giants Albertsons and Kroger are proposing a merger, claiming that it will enable them to lower prices and compete more effectively against Costco, Walmart, and Amazon.

This news follows closely on the heels of two US senators investigating Kroger's use of digital price tags called electronic shelving labels (ESLs), raising concerns about the potential for "dynamic price gouging" using this technology.