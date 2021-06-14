The Brooklyn Nets' injury woes got worse on Sunday night as Kyrie Irving went down with what looked like a devastating ankle injury as the Milwaukee Bucks levelled the playoff series. Steve Nash provided an update and was hopeful that it was not too serious.

Just a few days back, it looked like the Bucks were going to be at the end of a mauling at the hands of the NBA title favourites. The Nets recorded a resounding 125-86 win in Game 2 and looked to be on their way to the Eastern Conference final.

The Bucks have now flipped the series on its head after recording a 107-96 win in Game 4 on the back of Irving's injury, which left the Nets missing two of its top stars. The Brooklyn franchise was already without James Harden, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Irving's injury occurred with with just over five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Nets point guard twisted his ankle after landing on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot as the Bucks star went up to collect a defensive rebound.

Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle while landing on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving limped to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/CTxMM9s4nq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 13, 2021

Irving was writhing in pain as the Nets staff attended to him. The player was able to walk towards the locker room but remained sidelined for the rest of the game. ESPN's Rachel Nichols described Irving's condition as gruesome as he left the court.

However, in what could be a silver lining amidst the injury crisis, Nets head coach Steve Nash reported that the x-rays had come back negative for fractures. He remained hopeful that the injury was not as serious as it looks with the hope that Irving returns sooner rather than later.

"We lost a great player during the game, which was tough," Nash said after the game, as quoted on Fox Sports. "I have no idea what's going to happen with Ky in the coming days. We'll cross our fingers and hope that it's better than – I don't know, better than what? – better than missing the next game."

Irving, who is set for more testing and evaluations on Tuesday, was seen walking with a protective boot and crutches. The former Boston Celtics guard received words of encouragement and prayers from a number of current and former NBA colleagues.

I’m told Kyrie was in a walking boot and using crutches after spraining his ankle during today’s Nets-Bucks Game 4. Steve Nash says that x-rays on the ankle were negative and that Kyrie will undergo further testing/evaluation tomorrow. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 13, 2021

Damn prayers up for Kyrie ?? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 13, 2021

Irving's injury surely puts a big dent on Brooklyn's championship hopes. The Nets were favourites to progress from the East with Kevin Durant, Irving and Harden leading the way but with two superstars now sidelined, it will be on the former Golden State Warriors star to shoulder the burden.