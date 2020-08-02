In the 126-103 overwhelming victory of the Los Angeles Clippers over the New Orleans Pelicans in their second game since the NBA restart on Saturday, Coach Doc Rivers surpassed legendary coach Red Auerbach on NBA's all-time win list.

According to NBA.com, in his 939th win as a coach, Glenn Anton "Doc" Rivers moved up the rankings to 11th most wins of all time as a coach. He needs to win only six more games to move up to the top 10 and surpass Bill Fitch, who has 944.

Rivers was the coach for the Boston Celtics from 2003 to 2013, including in 2008, when the Celtics last won a championship. He started coaching in 1999 for the Orlando Magic before moving to the Celtics. He has been the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers since 2013.

Red Auerbach is a Hall-of-Famer, having won 9 NBA championships as a coach in the '50s and '60s. He is also known for drafting the first African-American player in the NBA in 1950. He is the first coach to put an African-American player in the starting lineup in 1964. He hired Hall-of-Famer Bill Russell as the first African-American coach in US sports in 1966. He is the architect of arguably the greatest basketball team of all time, the 1960's Boston Celtics.

The Celtics is the best team in the history of the NBA with 17 championships and 9 of them were under Auerbach. Rivers is the last coach to give the Celtics the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Doc Rivers played for several teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers from 1991 to 1992.

The win is a significant one for the Clippers after coming off from a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game. Paul George led the way for the Clippers scoring 28 points while Kawhi Leonard added another 24.

Zion Williamson played for only 14 minutes and scored only 7 points. Williamson is playing reduced minutes after leaving the bubble in early July for a family emergency.