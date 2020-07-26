The 2019-20 NBA season restart in Orlando is in full swing, with all 22 teams now playing scrimmage games against each other in preparation for official games starting July 30. Many new rules were set in place to prevent a coronavirus cluster outbreak, but one Los Angeles Clippers player, Lou Williams, may have broken the rules.

The NBA decided to restart the 2019-2020 season in an "empty arena secured environment" in Disney World, Orlando. Since late June, necessary personnel to play and broadcast the games have arrived and were subjected to health inspections and mandatory quarantine.

Anyone, players included, are allowed to leave with permission. Just like any other job, leaves are only granted for important events such as family emergencies, the birth of a child, or a funeral.

According to CBS Sports, Clippers guard Lou Williams left early last week to attend a funeral. Upon his return, he was subjected to mandatory quarantine as required by the NBA-Disney bubble rules. However, photos of him and rapper Jack Harlow circulated on social media, showing the duo in a "Gentlemen's Club" in Atlanta.

The post has since been deleted, and Harlow tried to cover for Williams claiming it's an old event/photos, and "I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him."

While NBA players partying like crazy is not technically illegal even during the season, these days doing so poses a health hazard for the community and the league as a whole.

Williams will likely be punished with a 10-14 day quarantine extension if the league finds that he was present in a high-risk environment.

Williams eventually told NBA security that he did, in fact, visit Magic City gentlemen's club on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. However, he claims he was just there to pick up dinner.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the organisation is understandably upset at Williams' decision, and his extended quarantine will likely last until half of the 8 seeding games.

The Clippers are currently in second place in the Western Conference and are guaranteed a playoff spot. They want to stay in that position to avoid powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers until the Conference Finals. The Clippers are only 1.5 games ahead of third-placed Denver Nuggets, and three games ahead of 4th placed Utah Jazz.

If the Clippers drop to 4th place during the seeding games, they will meet the Lakers in the conference semifinals.