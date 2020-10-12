The Los Angeles Lakers won their first NBA Championship title in ten years after defeating the Miami Heat in a hard-fought tumultuous season. The series ended 4-2 after the Lakers won game 6 on Sunday with a 106-93 final score.

As expected, LeBron James was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player. He posted a triple double in game 6, scoring 28 points with 14 rebounds and 10 assists. LeBron has been consistent throughout the NBA Finals, even as his partner Anthony Davis struggled with a heel injury. Despite re-aggravating his injury, Davis managed to play and contribute 19 points in game 6.

James has proven once again how much of an impact he can make on the court. He is now the first player in history to become Finals MVP with three different teams. He achieved the feat with the Lakers and previously with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

The Lakers last won the NBA title way back in 2010. Last night's win has now taken them level with the Boston Celtics as the franchise with the most championship crowns (17).

It was a tumultuous year for the NBA, after the season was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It took several months before the games were able to resume inside the bio-secure NBA bubble at Disney World Orlando. The season finally re-started in July 31, in a slightly modified format.

Apart from the coronavirus, the Lakers suffered a big blow earlier in the year when team legend Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and other members of her basketball team.

"Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted is to do it for him, and we didn't let him down," said Davis.

"It would have been great to do it in the last game in his jerseys, but it made us come down even more aggressive, even more powerful on both ends of the floor, to make sure we closed it down tonight," said Davis, as quoted by the BBC.

The Lakers wore jerseys designed by Bryant in some of their playoff games this season. They were planning on wearing it again for game 7, but the team managed to finish the series early by taking the victory in game 6.