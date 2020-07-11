The 2019-2020 NBA season is set to resume on July 30. Participants started arriving as early as last week to complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine period and do some team practice drills before the games begin.

In a Twitter post, LeBron James said that he "hated to leave" and "felt like going to do a bid," which is slang for prison.

For the superstar baller, apart from the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the Lakers' current performance would mean they might make it through the finals and have James stay in the NBA-Disney bubble until mid-October.

In the early days of the pandemic, the NBA circulated a memo to prepare teams for the possibility of empty arena games, a reality today. James was the first to say he wouldn't want to play such games without fans. Four months later, James arrived in Orlando to play for his fourth championship in empty arenas.

The NBA is also dropping hints that the entire 2020-2021 season would be played using the same bubble scenario, assuming this one doesn't turn out to be a health disaster.

Fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis feels good coming into the games, after having suffered from nagging shoulder and knee injuries during the season.He claims to be 100% healthy going into the restart. According to 247 Sports, unlike James, he is excited for the prospect of playing basketball again.

As for James, it's clear that the extended quarantine made him closer to his family and made him reluctant to leave. News about allowing families to join the Orlando bubble only as late as September during the playoffs has not been confirmed.

While more Western Teams are competing for a playoff spot compared to only 9 in the East, the Los Angeles Lakers with a 49-14 record is guaranteed a top 2 seed even if they lose all their 8 round-robin games.

The NBA created a schedule of 8 games for all teams in the Orlando bubble to simulate the end of the regular season. Their current standings and their round-robin record would determine the final seeding in the postseason.