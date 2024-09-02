Lab-grown diamonds and gemstones, a burgeoning trend and the latest buzzwords in the jewellery industry, are not just sustainable, but also a marvel of beauty. As more people awaken to the environmental impact of traditional gem mining, the allure of lab-grown jewellery becomes even more pronounced. These gems, born not from the depths of the earth but from the ingenuity of science, offer a stunning alternative for the conscious consumer.

Whether it's diamonds or gemstones you're interested in, treating yourself or a loved one to exquisite lab-grown jewellery from respected jewellers like Angara seems like not just a sustainable decision, but a smart and fashion-forward one too. Lab-grown stones offer diverse choices, including coloured diamonds and other worthy gems like sapphires, rubies, and emeralds. Moreover, they are way more cost-effective (often up to 90 per cent cheaper) than their earth-mined counterparts. No wonder they're being favoured by those who value style, sustainability and affordability.

From quiet luxury pieces you can wear every day to statement jewellery for special occasions or even a 'yes'-worthy engagement ring, lab-grown jewellery offers a wide range of styles to suit your budget–and without the compromise!

The Rising Popularity of Lab-Grown Jewellery

Recent reports reveal that the global lab diamond market is expected to grow from USD $25.68 billion to USD $35.97 in the next four years. But what's the reason behind this?

In recent times, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones have become increasingly popular owing to the fact that they possess the same chemical, physical, and optical properties as their natural equivalents, but cost significantly less.

This affordability empowers consumers to choose larger, higher-quality stones without straining their budgets. Furthermore, lab-grown gemstones are increasingly favoured for their ethical and sustainable attributes, as their production avoids the environmental degradation and social challenges often linked to traditional mining practices.

Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara, highlighted this shift in an interview with CNBC, stating, "We're seeing a shift in much larger centre stone engagement rings, primarily as a result of lab-grown diamonds, and sapphires and rubies tend to be very hot." This trend is further supported by the United States Federal Trade Commission's 2018 ruling, which acknowledged that lab-grown diamonds are indeed diamonds, increasing their acceptance and demand.

How Technology Made It All Happen

Lab diamonds and gemstones are grown in a controlled environment mimicking the conditions under which diamonds and gemstones form in nature to ensure their authenticity and quality. It's no wonder then that their remarkable brilliance and sparkle match that of their natural counterparts, often with fewer imperfections.

Another point to note about lab-grown gemstones is that with today's technological advancements, they've become more accessible and customisable than ever before, allowing for a broader range of colours and designs. This has opened up new creative possibilities for jewellers, enabling them to craft unique pieces that cater to modern tastes.

Angara offers a wide range of customisable lab-grown jewellery. From their popularstud earrings to their timeless tennis bracelets, the brand features designs that can elevate any outfit, from a basic off-duty look to an evening gown. For those who prefer to add a touch of colour to their wardrobe, the brand also distinguishes itself with its lab-grown sapphire, ruby, and emerald jewellery, as well as coloured diamond options. Every piece of lab-grown jewellery from Angara can be customised based on carat weight and metal, and is handcrafted to order.

At prices up to 30 per cent cheaper than most other retailers, the brand powered their 400-year legacy in gemstones and jewellery making with technology to make fine jewellery truly accessible for the very first time.

Trending Lab-Grown Jewellery Pieces

If you are starting to build your fine jewellery collection, the smartest way to do it is with lab-grown pieces. They're not just beautiful and affordable, they're also modern heirlooms you can hand down to the next generation with a clear conscience.

Start by investing in the classics—a pair of solitaire diamond studs like Angara's Lab-Grown Basket-Set Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings or a timeless tennis bracelet like their Lab-Grown Classic Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet. You can also explore their range of beautiful solitaire pendants, hoop earrings and stackable rings. Consider adding a little colour to your stacks and layers with their lab gemstone pieces. We recommend the Lab-Grown Classic Round Blue Sapphire Solitaire Pendant or Lab-Grown Channel Set Emerald and Diamond Semi Eternity Ring from their collection.

For those in the market for an engagement ring, Angara makes your dream ring possible without any compromise. You can get a lab diamond or gemstone ring with that large centre stone for a fraction of the cost. Customise one of their ring designs or build your own from the stone, up. The choice is yours.

All in all, lab-grown diamond and gemstone jewellery is revolutionizing the industry with its blend of style, sustainability, and affordability. The trend offers budget-friendly options that are both chic and conscientious. Whether for a statement piece or a subtle treasure, lab-grown gems are the must-have of the moment.