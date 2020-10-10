Los Angeles Lakers superstar and tough guy Anthony Davis has been playing injured since the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers let him play injured with only a couple of games left in the season. However, Miami was able to win two games in the NBA finals to extend the season, and Davis aggravated his injury on Friday night.

In a close see-saw battle in game 5 of the finals, the Miami Heat was able to pull away with a 111-108 victory. Davis was seen clearly limping from time to time.

Despite that, he finished the game with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 3 steals.

LeBron James admired his teammate's bravery for playing on regardless of his injury, and says that it inspires the team to play harder and help cover for him.

Sadly, that was not the case last night. Apart from the two superstars and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who scored 16 points, no other Lakers player has double-digit scoring. Danny Green added only 8 and Kyle Kuzma 7.

Davis played a full 42 minutes in Game 5 in spite of his injury. He hurt it again late in the first quarter but played on for the rest of the game. The Lakers will give an update if Davis will play on Game 6 set this Sunday.

Davis hobbled back to the bench after re-aggravating his heel contusion. The Lakers' medical staff attended to him, and after trying his mobility for a short while, he returned to the game.

According to CBS Sports, the incident happened with a minute left in the opening quarter, as Davis was battling for a rebound with Andre Iguodala. It's not entirely clear what happened, though it appears that Davis may have made contact with Duncan Robinson's knee.

According to Davis, It was an accident when Iguodala stepped on his injured heel.

If Davis is unable to play for game 6. It could give Miami a chance for a comeback. The series is currently at 3-2 in favour of the Lakers. They are one win away from winning the 2019-2020 season championship.