The Los Angeles Lakers levelled the series against the Phoenix Suns with a 109-102 win in Game 2, but the Clippers are in a world of trouble after losing Game 2, 127-121, to trail behind the Dallas Mavericks 2-0 in the first round playoffs.

Anthony Davis, who took responsibility for the Lakers' first game loss, stepped up on Tuesday night with a 34-point game along with seven assists and 10 rebounds. He was ably backed up by LeBron James with 23 points, and point guard Dennis Schroder with 24 points.

"I know my performance [in the previous game] was terrible. In order for us to win the series, win games, I can't have that performance so I put it on myself as all leaders do," Davis told Chris Haynes after the Lakers' win. "I wanted to make sure I made a statement this game and come out with more energy and more effort on both ends of the court."

Davis also went on to make it clear that he does not need James "in his ear" after a poor performance in his first game. He feels the Lakers leader could see the determination on Davis' face to put things right in Game 2 of the first round playoff series.

The Lakers now head to the Staples Center for Game 3 and Game 4 of the series, which will be key if they want to progress to the next round of the playoffs. The Suns will have to regroup, especially Chris Paul, who has not had the best time in both games.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are facing the prospect of getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs after the Mavericks recorded their second straight win on Tuesday night. The Dallas franchise will now take a 2-0 lead back to the American Airlines Arena for Games 3 and 4.

Luka Doncic led the way again with 39 points on the night, but was backed up by Tim Hardaway Jr. with 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis with 20 points. But the Slovenian cager commended the team's defence in the second-half and believes that's what won them the game eventually.

"In the first-half Kawhi was amazing, he keeps scoring on us. But I think in the second-half the defence won us the game," Doncic told Dennis Scott after the game. "We have to work on our free throws for sure, but we gonna keep going at this. It's not over. It's 2-0 a lot can happen still."