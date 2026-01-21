If you haven't checked your kitchen cupboards recently, now is a good time to start.

As the new year began, food safety alerts started piling up, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing multiple recalls of store-bought goods. Tins of tuna have appeared on recall notices following contamination concerns. Other products pulled from shelves include chocolate bars, shredded cheese, and even dried seaweed pills. Each item has been flagged due to safety issues uncovered in different regions. The affected products were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Meijer, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, and H-E-B, among others.

The most recent alert, published on 19 January 2026, concerns Genova Yellowfin Tuna products that were mistakenly shipped to stores across nine states despite being quarantined following a recall in February 2025.

Below is a comprehensive list of food and beverage recalls issued by the FDA so far this year.

Botulism Risk: Canned Tuna and Sea Moss

Genova Yellowfin Tuna (Tri-Union Seafoods) – Recalled 19 January 2026

The recall affects two products distributed to Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin; Giant Foods in Maryland and Virginia; and Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in California.

Affected items include:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil (5.0 oz, 4 pack), UPC 4800073265, with can codes S84N D2L (best by 21 January 2028) and S84N D3L (best by 24 January 2028)

(5.0 oz, 4 pack), UPC 4800073265, with can codes S84N D2L (best by 21 January 2028) and S84N D3L (best by 24 January 2028) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt (5.0 oz), UPC 4800013275, can code S88N D1M (best by 17 January 2028).

Consumers should note that the broader February 2025 recall remains active for additional products sold under the Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe's labels.

True Sea Moss Gel Superfood (Diva Fam Inc.) – Recalled 12 January 2026

All lots and flavours of this supplement, sold in 16-ounce glass jars, have been recalled due to missing regulatory authorisation and temperature monitoring records.

The FDA warns that without strict checks, such products could allow dangerous microbes to develop.

Affected items were produced on or before January 2026 and sold across the country via shops and online at trueseamoss.com. For more details, consumers can contact support@divafam.com.

Salmonella Risk: Chocolate Bars

Spring & Mulberry Chocolate Bars – Recalled 12 January 2026; expanded 15 January 2026

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company initially recalled its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar after routine third-party testing detected salmonella. The recall was subsequently expanded to include eight flavours produced on the same equipment.

Affected products include:

Earl Grey

Lavender Rose

Mango Chili

Mint Leaf

Mixed Berry

Mulberry Fennel

Pecan Date

Pure Dark Minis

Consumers can request refunds by emailing recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

Listeria Risk: Cheese Products

Pecorino Romano Cheese (The Ambriola Company) – Recalled November 2025; upgraded to Class I on 6 January 2026

This recall poses a serious health risk. Over 11,500 packages of shredded Pecorino Romano were shipped during a three-week period in November 2025.

Consumers with questions can contact The Ambriola Company at 800-962-8224.

Additional Food Recalls in January 2026

The FDA has also issued alerts for the following products this month:

Live it Up Super Greens (Superfoods Inc.) – Recalled 15 January 2026 for potential salmonella contamination. Affects Original and Wild Berry flavoured pouches and packs.

Primavera Tamales (Primavera Nueva Inc.) – Recalled 7 January 2026 for potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Carrot Top Kitchens Hummus – Recalled 7 January 2026 for undeclared sesame allergen.

Klong Kone Shrimp Paste (Gusto Group Inc.) – Recalled 8 January 2026 for potential lead contamination.

Outside the Breadbox Bread Crumbs (VH Foods Inc.) – Recalled 12 January 2026 for undeclared egg and milk allergen.

Karison Panjiri, Pinni and Laddoo (Karison Foods & Snacks Inc.) – Recalled 12 January 2026 for undeclared milk allergen.

Newway Import Preserved Mustard in Soybean Oil – Recalled 5 January 2026 for undeclared wheat allergen.

What You Need to Know About Botulism

Botulism remains the most significant risk among this month's recalls. The CDC explains that this dangerous toxin targets nerve function, potentially causing breathing difficulties, muscle paralysis, and in severe cases, death if untreated. Symptoms typically develop within 12 to 36 hours after consuming contaminated food.

What makes botulism particularly insidious is that it is often silent—there is no obvious change in colour or smell. Relying on sight or smell alone is ineffective for detection. Medical intervention is crucial; most patients who receive prompt treatment recover, but the process can be lengthy, with hospital stays sometimes extending for months.

If you experience blurred vision, difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, dizziness, or shaky arms after eating recalled products, seek medical assistance immediately. Prompt treatment can be lifesaving.

Stay informed about food safety alerts by regularly checking the FDA's recall page or subscribing to their updates directly.