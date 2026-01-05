Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to make a significant announcement regarding his political future today. According to political analyst Blois Olson, Walz is likely to withdraw from the 2026 governor's race.

On Sunday, a source from the governor's office confirmed that Walz will hold a press conference at 11 am to address 'the news of the day,' but declined to provide further details.

Olson also mentioned that Walz recently met with Senator Amy Klobuchar to discuss the implications of his potential withdrawal from the race. He indicated that both Klobuchar and Secretary of State Steve Simon could emerge as possible contenders if Walz decides not to run.

Walz has been in office since January 2019. Prior to his governorship, he served as the Democratic nominee for Vice President alongside Kamala Harris.

Trump Takes Aim at Walz

Walz has faced national criticism from former US President Donald Trump over his handling of social services fraud in Minnesota. Republicans accused Walz of being slow to respond to the growing concerns. Olson added that Walz has also come under pressure from his Democratic colleagues to make a decision about running in 2026.

Recently, Trump froze federal childcare funding allocated to the state. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O'Neill stated that he ordered an audit of the state's Somali American childcare centres following allegations of widespread fraud involving taxpayer dollars. The claims gained traction after content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a viral video confronting workers at these daycare centres about the number of enrolled children.

O'Neill said that all payments from the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families to states will now require proper justification, receipt, or photographic evidence. He described the funding freeze as a response to 'blatant fraud that appears to be rampant in Minnesota and across the country.'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, 'Much of the Minnesota fraud, up to 90%, is caused by people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia,' and criticised Somali American Representative Ilhan Omar, calling her 'an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes,' adding that she is 'one of the many scammers.'

He also wrote, 'Tim Walz of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!!' and claimed, 'There is more FRAUD in California than there is in Minnesota, if that is even possible. When you add in Election Fraud, then they are tied for first. Two Crooked Governors, two Crooked States!'

JD Vance also expressed support for the suspension of childcare payments on X, stating that it is among the 'most important steps we can take to end the fraud in Minnesota.'

Walz Hits Back

Walz responded to the allegations and the suspension of childcare payments, describing the move as a political ploy. He posted on X that Trump is 'using an issue he doesn't give a damn about as an excuse to hurt working Minnesotans.'

'This is Trump's long game,' Walz wrote. 'We've spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It's a serious issue – but this has been his plan all along. He's politicizing the issue to defund programmes that help Minnesotans.'

The US Justice Department claims to have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with the fraud case, which involves businesses that falsely billed programmes under the Minnesota Department of Human Services since 2022. Prosecutors report that most of the defendants are Somali Americans.