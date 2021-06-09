LeBron James just completed 18 seasons in the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers star has amassed four championship rings, as many Finals MVP titles and has been an All-Star in every season but one thus far. He has no plans of stopping anytime soon, and former teammate Chris Bosh seems to agree.

The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It was a first for James, having made nine trips to the NBA Finals in the last 11 seasons and 10 overall since he began his career in 2003.

The purple and gold, who are the defending champions, were expected to make a deeper run, but injuries to Anthony Davis and a lack of contribution from the bench prevented them from progressing beyond the first round.

At the end of every season there are questions about James' ability to continue performing at the same level going forward. The 36-year-old is certainly in the twilight of his illustrious career, but has made it clear that he has no plan to hang up his jersey anytime soon.

Former Miami Heat teammate Bosh seems to agree, suggesting that James can continue to play at a high level for at least another two years. The NBA Hall of Famer, however, believes the Lakers need to add players who will help James shoulder the burden if they want him to extend his run playing at a high level.

"Look for the Lakers to add pieces, because if they can get someone else to lighten the scoring load and the distribution, he'll be able to sustain for a little bit longer," Bosh said, as quoted on Lakers Daily.

"At a very high level, the way he's capable of playing, two years maybe, at least one more year, and I think that'll be an exciting thing because he's really getting into uncharted territory."

James has warned naysayers to count him out at their own peril as he plots revenge for the Lakers' failed 2020-21 campaign. He posted the famous Gladiator movie clip on his Instagram page with the comment: "PROMISE YOU I WILL. Count me out if you want too [sic]!"