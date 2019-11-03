NBA history was made on November 1 in the Los Angeles Lakers overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks. Lakers player Lebron James and Maverick Luka Dončić both finished with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in the game.

James completed the 82nd triple-double of his career with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists. The last 30+,10+,15+ feat by a Laker was made by Magic Johnson way back in 1990. It is a rare achievement for any NBA player. It is the first time in NBA history that two players on opposing teams did it in the same game.

Luka Dončić put up 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists in his heroic effort to match the superstar. Despite his efforts, the Lakers finally won in overtime. The last Maverick to achieve the feat was Jason Kidd in 1996.

Players going toe to toe with each other is nothing new. Over NBA history, one such notable rivalry was between Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. It eventually moved on to Kareem-Magic vs. Parish-Bird in the '80s. In the '90s, when the Jordan-Pippen vs. Stockton-Malone rivalry turned NBA superstars into worldwide idols, the league enjoyed unparalleled popularity.

Today, James achieving the rare feat together with Dončić -the youngest player ever to do it, heats up the Lakers-Mavs rivalry that started in the early 2000s. Two opposing players doing it in the same game gives NBA fans a lot to look forward to. The Mavs may have lost the game, but their players are younger and hungrier. It's a good precursor of what's to come this season in the Western Conference.

According to CBS Sports, The young Dončić is a rising star in the making. It's only his second season in the NBA, and he is already playing "LeBron like," one of the league's current powerhouses. The achievement is a rare feat. Getting it while playing against LeBron, who's putting up similar numbers, is even more impressive for someone who is not yet old enough to buy beer.