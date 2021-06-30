LeBron James was one of the first to react as the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo became the latest player to suffer an injury during the playoffs. He went down clutching his knee in the third quarter and was later ruled out for remainder of Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks with a left knee hyper-extension.

In the absence of Antetokounmpo, the Hawks, who were also without star player Trae Young, levelled the Eastern Conference Finals with a 110-88 win. The Atlanta franchise had six players score points in double figures with Lou Williams leading with 21.

Antetokounmpo went down with a loud cry after hyper-extending his knee during an offensive play under the rim. The Greek star looked to be in excruciating pain, which will not bode well for his participation going forward in the series.

The two-time MVP returned from the locker room briefly during the third quarter but went back in a short while later before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo further imaging on his left knee on Wednesday before a diagnosis can be made.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo further imaging on his left knee tomorrow, sources told ESPN. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 30, 2021

Antetokounmpo is not the first franchise star to get injured during the NBA off-season. A number of key players were either injured or not playing at their best with Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray stating that the "healthiest" franchise will win the title this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost Anthony Davis midway through their first round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. The latter were also without Chris Paul for a couple of games owing to a shoulder injury.

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently playing the Western Conference finals without Kawhi Leonard, who is out with a knee injury. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was also struggling with fitness issues throughout their playoff series, while Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell was also struggling with niggling injuries.

LeBron James has been vocal about all the stars suffering injuries and has blamed it on the league and their insistence on a short turn around between last season and the current campaign. The Lakers star was one of the first to react as Antetokounmpo went down clutching his knee on Tuesday night.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Awww nah man! WTF ?? @Giannis_An34 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 30, 2021