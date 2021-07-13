LeBron James has no intention of leaving the Los Angeles Lakers anytime soon. The four-time NBA champion made it clear that his dream is to finish career donning the legendary purple and gold.

The 36-year-old just completed his 18th season in the NBA, and is guaranteed to make it 20 with his current deal running through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign. James is showing no intention of slowing down and admitted that he wants to continue playing with the Lakers.

The four-time NBA Finals MVP was promoting his upcoming movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," when he was asked about his future in the league. James indicated that he will extend his stay beyond his current deal as both he and his family love being in Los Angeles.

"I truly hope that I can finish my career with the Lakers. However many years that is, if it's four, five, six, whatever, seven, I hope I can continue to play the game. I love being in L.A., my family loves being in L.A. Being with a historical franchise like the Lakers is something..." James said, as quoted on Silver Screen and Roll.

"It's like me being in 'Space Jam' — I never thought it would be possible. You think about Kareem, and Magic, and Wilt, and Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, Kobe, Shaq and all of them, the whole list goes on," he added.

James has made no secret of his desire to play longer in the NBA, and hopes that he can still be around when his son Bronny makes it to the big league. The Lakers star will be well into his 21st NBA season when his 16-year-old son graduates high school in 2023.

"That's definitely one of my goals, but that's a long-term goal. My son right now is in high school and enjoying what being a teenager is all about. But that would be pretty cool to go on my resume," James said.

The only question mark around his longevity going forward will be James' ability to avoid long-term injury troubles. In two of the last three season, the 17-time NBA All-Star has suffered injuries that has seen him miss large chunks of the regular season.