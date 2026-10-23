Lewis Hamilton called for freedom in Palestine, Congo, Sudan and Syria during the United States Grand Prix press conference on Thursday, 22 October 2026, as Formula 1 faced criticism over its newly announced race in Rwanda.

Speaking in Austin, Texas, the seven-time world champion made the appeal while discussing F1's return to Africa, a development he has championed for years despite concerns surrounding Rwanda's involvement in the conflict in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

'I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine,' Hamilton said, according to the FIA's official transcript.

He also expressed hope that greater peace could eventually be achieved.

Lewis Hamilton the man you are ❤️‍🩹



"I guess I'll finish it off with, you know. I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine. I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping that some stage we get to" pic.twitter.com/RSyv0m6Mvn — LH44(A) (@LH44Fanpage8) October 22, 2026

Hamilton's Palestine Appeal Comes Amid Rwanda Controversy

Hamilton's comments followed Formula 1's announcement of a 10-year agreement to stage an African Grand Prix in Rwanda beginning in the early 2030s.

The deal would bring championship racing back to Africa for the first time since the 1993 South African Grand Prix. However, Rwanda's selection has attracted criticism from human rights organisations over allegations concerning its involvement in the conflict in eastern Congo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has accused Rwanda of supporting armed groups operating within its territory, including the M23 rebellion. Rwanda has denied supporting the rebels.

Human rights campaigners have questioned whether staging a prestigious international sporting event could improve Rwanda's global reputation without adequately addressing those concerns.

Hamilton acknowledged the controversy while explaining why he nevertheless welcomed Africa's return to the racing calendar. He said that competing in Rwanda should not mean overlooking the region's problems.

His appeal for Congo's freedom therefore carried particular significance given the ongoing dispute surrounding F1's chosen host nation.

Hamilton Reveals Years of Talks to Bring F1 Back to Africa

Hamilton revealed that he had spent years advocating for an African Grand Prix, including discussions with Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

He also described holding conversations with presidents from several African countries while pushing for the championship's return. The Ferrari driver argued that Africa deserved representation on the calendar because of its cultural importance and the opportunities international sporting events could create.

He expressed hope that hosting a race would encourage audiences to learn more about the continent. However, Hamilton also acknowledged the limitations of his influence over Formula 1's commercial decisions.

He explained that drivers do not determine where races are staged.

Colonialism and Global Conflicts Enter F1 Discussion

Hamilton also criticised gaps in how African history is taught in Britain. He argued that colonialism and Western intervention had contributed to problems still affecting parts of the continent.

The 41-year-old expressed hope that African nations could eventually achieve greater unity, suggesting that stronger cooperation could increase the continent's international influence. His remarks then extended beyond Africa to include Syria and Palestine.

The broader appeal reflected Hamilton's willingness to address humanitarian concerns while discussing Formula 1's expansion. However, he did not announce a boycott of the Rwanda Grand Prix or demand that the agreement be cancelled.

Instead, Hamilton maintained his enthusiasm for racing in Africa while encouraging greater awareness of the political and humanitarian issues surrounding the event.

The controversy leaves Formula 1 facing a difficult question: how to celebrate its return to Africa while responding to concerns about the country selected to host the race.