A man draped in a Palestinian flag in Toronto reportedly warned on Saturday 10 October 2026 that 'infidels' would be overpowered and driven to Hell, repeating the words 'To Hell' three times. The remark has sparked controversy amid demonstrations over the Gaza conflict and wider disagreements about protest slogans and antisemitism.

Large rallies took place in Toronto over the weekend of 10 and 11 October, marking three years since the conflict began. Demonstrators marched along Yonge Street, chanting slogans including calls to 'honour all our martyrs' and 'globalise the intifada'.

Protest Slogans Divided Demonstrators and Critics

What is happening in Toronto? pic.twitter.com/1yZyMVPOue — TaraBull (@TaraBull) October 19, 2026

The viral video of the man draped in a Palestinian flag is presented as part of protests sweeping Canada. Organisers use English slogans to communicate their demands to journalists, bystanders and political leaders. They describe Israeli military operations in Gaza as 'genocide'.

Critics, including B'nai Brith Canada, argue that references to 'intifada' and 'martyrs' can normalise hostility and glorify violence, creating a hostile environment for Jewish communities. Demonstrators, meanwhile, regard the slogans as expressions of solidarity with Palestinians and opposition to Israeli military operations.

The competing interpretations reflect wider tensions over how pro-Palestinian activism is understood, particularly when language used at rallies is viewed by some as political advocacy and by others as threatening.

Montreal Police Separate Rival Groups

On 7 October, demonstrations in Montreal began around McGill University before moving towards Ste-Catherine Street West. Protesters criticised Israeli military operations, called on McGill to divest from companies with Israeli ties and accused the Canadian government of failing to act.

Police formed lines to separate demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags from counter-protesters carrying Israeli flags. Iranian-Canadians also gathered to show support for the Jewish community.

B'nai Brith Canada said holding protests on the anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attacks disrespected the victims and normalised hostility. Activists said their rallies take place almost every Saturday to highlight humanitarian conditions in Gaza, rather than target a memorial date.

Foreign Funding Allegations Draw University Responses

Separately, a report by the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) alleged that Qatari state entities fund research in strategic technology fields at the University of Toronto, the University of Waterloo and Toronto Metropolitan University.

The report questioned the public disclosure of funding terms, intellectual property arrangements and data access. It also alleged that transnational networks seek to influence institutions through pro-Palestinian activism, recommending mandatory disclosure of foreign funding and tighter oversight of research partnerships.

The University of Toronto rejected allegations of foreign influence, while the University of Waterloo cited its research security safeguards. Toronto said Qatari grants over a decade represented 0.01 per cent of its total research funding received by the university and its partner hospitals.

Muslim Groups Reject Report's Claims

The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council denied having ties to foreign entities and described the ISGAP report as an 'Islamophobic propaganda piece'. It said its funding comes entirely from domestic sources.

The Muslim Association of Canada called the allegations 'recycled Islamophobic tropes'. It said claims of Muslim Brotherhood links raised in early Canada Revenue Agency audit documents were dismissed in the agency's final conclusion, allowing the organisation to retain its charitable status.

Meanwhile, Israel's Institute for National Security Studies said the lack of a political horizon and controversial rhetoric from Israeli officials had weakened diaspora organisations' influence.

Its report said threats against synagogues, schools and Jewish neighbourhoods were forcing groups to divert funds to security, while divisions over the conflict strained pro-Israel organisations and communal bodies.