NBA powerhouse team Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs 127-110 in their first game without two -time MVP Stephen Curry. The Warriors then dropped to a 1-5 record, after a 93-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. It's their worst performance in recent years.

The "best team" in the NBA had a win-loss record of 73-9 in the 2015-2016 season. That's the best regular season record in the history of the entire league. It beat the 72-10 record set by the Michael Jordan-led Chicago bulls (1995-1996). Interesting enough, current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was a player in the 1995-1996 Bulls team.

Last year, their 57-25 record was enough to get them the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs and, eventually, the NBA finals. They eventually lost the championship games to the Toronto Raptors.

The Warriors today is a far cry from the team it was in recent years. Kevin Durant moved to the Brooklyn Nets, DeMarcus Cousins transferred to rival Los Angeles Lakers, Klay Thompson is out for the season, and now Stephen Curry is injured for three months. That is almost half of the regular season schedule.

In the game against the Spurs, Patty Mills led the Texas-based team with 31 points. He led the 10-0 run late in the third quarter to seal the win for the Spurs. According to ABS-CBN News, Mills shot 6 for 9 behind the arc and 10-16 overall. There are five other San Antonio players with double-digit scoring, including veteran Rudy Gay who shot 7 of 9 in the field.

In the Charlotte game, young Warriors Eric Paschall and Ky Bowman scored 25 and 16 points respectively. Their performance even gave the Warriors a 55-50 halftime lead. Hornets player Marvin Williams led a third quarter run that kept the game close. The young Warriors broke down in the final minutes of the game giving Charlotte the win.

It will be a long time before the Warriors can recover. Draymond Green, who's been playing injured since the start of the season, is now benched with a sprained left index finger. Their last remaining all-star player, D'Angelo Russell, sprained his ankle in the San Antonio game and is expected to miss a couple of games. When it rains, it pours.