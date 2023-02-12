The drama between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona continues almost two years since the Argentine was forced to find another club in the summer of 2021. His younger brother, Matias, apparently has strong feelings about the club and event its supporters.

It may be remembered that the Argentine superstar signed with Paris Saint-Germain after he was left hanging in the air when Barcelona unexpectedly informed him that they could not renew his contract.

Club president Joan Laporta made it his campaign selling point that he would do whatever it takes to keep Messi at the Camp Nou, but he failed to deliver on that promise. As a result, Matias aimed his criticism heavily on Laporta.

Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the current season, and speculations are rife that he could reject a renewal in order to be able to return to Barcelona.

During a Twitch stream with his son Tomi and a few other people, Matias opened up about the comeback speculations and said: "I have a SPORT clipping stuck in my house that says: 'Messi should return to Barcelona'; and I subtitled it 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta"

According to Football España, Matias also criticised club supporters for not protesting what happened. "People should have gone out to do a march or something, let Laporta leave and Messi stay," he said, adding that Spanish fans are "traitors" for allowing the club to treat his brother the way they did.

Matias also went on a tirade about how Barcelona only became known because of Messi, saying that even their museum is practically a shrine for his brother. He has since issued an apology on his Instagram account, saying: "I want to apologize for what I said on social media, I was just joking with my son and friends. How can I think like that about a club as great as Barcelona is, which has given so much to my family and Leo. I want to say sorry to everyone, specifically to all Barcelona fans."

Messi has not commented on his brother's words, and Laporta as well as current manager and Messi's former teammate Xavi Hernandez have both played down the situation by accepting the apology.

"If he apologised, that's it. I know the family well, they are grateful people. When you're wrong, you apologise. I have also been the first to do it when I have been wrong. You don't have to give it more importance," said Xavi.

In a press conference, Laporta said: "I don't think it's important, because he's even already apologised. Everything that he said was understandable; let's leave it there and not give it any more air time."