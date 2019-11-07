Several people suffered minor injuries after part of a ceiling at Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End collapsed into the auditorium during a performance of "Death Of A Salesman." Emergency services were called to the theatre shortly before 8 pm on Wednesday.

The Met Police tweeted: "Police on scene with LAS & LFB at Piccadilly Theatre in Denman St #Westminster after reports of a ceiling collapse around 19:59 hours. Everyone is out of the theatre. A few people have suffered minor injuries. Road closures in place. Motorists advised to use alternative routes". London Fire Brigade said around 1,100 people were evacuated from the theatre before they arrived.

Four people were taken to hospital after paramedics treated the injured at the scene, a London Ambulance Service spokesman said, reports Yahoo.

American actor Wendell Pierce, who stars in the play, was spotted asking the evacuated audience on the street to "go to the pub", while apologising for the unfortunate incident, reports Metro.

In a video captured by Ed Zanders on the night, the 55-year-old can be heard saying outside the theatre entrance: "I did not mean for it to go like this. I would like to thank you all for safely evacuating."

"We apologise and we're glad that no one's hurt. And I ask you all to come back and see our production. We're so honoured that you came tonight, and so sorry that this unfortunately has happened," he told the evacuated audience.

The "Jack Ryan" actor asked people to go to pub with their loved ones and make it a memorable night. Pierce said: "We promise you, in return, we will make this a memorable evening of theatre no matter what. So as of now, turn to your loved ones and friends to the left and right, and say, "which pub are we going to?" And let's go there and have a memorable night in anticipation of coming back. We promise we will give you the performance of a lifetime."

Pierce also starred opposite the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in US drama "Suits".