A mystery lottery winner from Cardiff only has around 22 days to claim their Set For Life lottery prize after winning £10,000 a month for one year in an April draw.

The lucky ticket holder only has until October 15, 2022, to claim their prize, and the only information known for now is that the missing ticket was bought in Cardiff. The Set For Life numbers on that date were 7, 9, 12, 31, 43 and the Life Ball was 7.

National Lottery prizes need to be claimed 180 days from the draw date. All unclaimed prize money and interest will go to National Lottery-funded projects in the UK. The National Lottery has collected more than £46 billion (US$53 billion) and awarded over 670,000 grants since it began.

The National Lottery's senior adviser is urging everyone to check their tickets else they might miss out on this life-changing jackpot. Camelot's Andy Carter said, "Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

The easiest way to check your numbers is by using the National Lottery app or checking out the National Lottery website. Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.