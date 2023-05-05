NBA superstar Luka Doncic, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks, has pledged to pay for the funerals of the victims who died in the tragic shooting incident that took place at an elementary school in Serbia on Wednesday morning.

In a mass shooting that is reminiscent of recent horrifying incidents that had taken place in the United States, a 13-year-old student opened fire inside Vladislav Ribnikar primary school in Belgrade. Eight children and one security guard were killed, while another six kids and a teacher were injured.

On Thursday, a day after the tragic news broke, representatives for Doncic told TMZ Sports that he intends to cover the funeral costs for the victims. Apart from that, the Slovenian NBA star is also working to provide grief counselling for employees of the school as well as the surviving students.

In a statement, Doncic confirmed that he will be taking action through his personal foundation. He says that he is looking at ways to help both immediately as well as in a long-term capacity so that he can provide lasting support to the affected students, faculty members and their families.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children. My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy," he said.

More details about the shooting have emerged

The 13-year-old boy has since been identified as Kosta Kecmanovic. He has been arrested but has not explained his motive behind the shooting.

The teenager apparently used his father's guns, which were kept in a safe at their home. Kosta and his father used to visit shooting ranges together, and the child knew the code to the safe where the guns were kept. He took two guns and ammunition and used them to carry out the attack.

According to the police investigation, it was a premeditated attack that he had planned for at least a month. Sketches of classrooms were found during the investigation as well as lists of students that he was planning to kill. Curiously, he called the police himself in the middle of the shooting.

Apart from the nine confirmed casualties, two of those injured are still in life-threatening conditions as of reports on Thursday.

A helpline has been established by authorities and hundreds came to donate blood to the victims. On Friday, a three-day mourning period will begin.

Kecmanovic has been placed in a mental institution and under Serbian law, is too young to be put on trial. His father has also been detained and is being investigated for endangering public security for providing the teenager access to the weapons.

Serbian students attended a vigil on Thursday, with many of them seen wearing black and carrying flowers. They lit candles and laid out toys to honour the victims, but just a few miles away, another tragedy unfolded.

Another shooting takes place in Serbia

Eight people were killed and another 13 were wounded when a drive-by shooter opened fire in a town called Mladenovac, which is located about 50 km south of Belgrade. The incident took place late on Thursday, just a day after the school shooting. It is the second mass shooting in as many days, and has understandably sent shock waves across the nation.

Police are still searching for an unnamed 21-year-old suspect. He was able to escape the scene after the shooting, and appears to have been targeting people at random.

Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic has labelled the incident a "terrorist act," amid calls to boost gun control in the country. Parents are also being urged to keep their guns locked away safely and away from their children.