A musical collaboration between Donald Trump and a choir of men who are in prison for their alleged participation in the Capitol riot which took place on Jan. 6, 2021, tops the iTunes store.

The song known as "Justice For All" by Trump and the J6 Prison Choir, is made up of people locked up for their involvement with the deadly riot, was released recently.

A Trump campaign adviser stated that the former president's involvement in the song's production was not spearheaded by his 2024 presidential campaign. "This doesn't have anything to do with the campaign," the adviser told CNN.

According to a music analytics firm, the song has sold about 22,500 digital downloads in the 11 days after its release.

Details about the single 'Justice For All'

The 2:24 minute song features the inmates housed at the Washington, D.C. jail singing the U.S. national anthem "The Star-Spangled Banner," with the former President reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to two sources familiar with the song's production, Trump is personally involved in the project and recently recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago home at the request of a group that supports the families of those incarcerated for their involvement in the riot on Jan. 6.

The official music video, which transitions from dramatic shots of U.S. landmarks with the flag waving in the background to footage of riots, was also made available on numerous of platforms.

The anthem's lyrics, "Rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air," can be heard as police pushed back rioters and fired gas canisters into the crowd. It also features the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbett, who was fatally shot while attempting to enter the Speaker's Lobby by breaking through the doors.

The song ends with the choir chanting "USA" six times. Meanwhile, The words "Supporting certain prisoners denied their constitutional rights" were shown on the screen at the end of the video.

'Justice For All' becomes No.1 song on iTunes charts

It dethroned Miley Cyrus's infamous hit song "Flowers" from the top spot on iTunes' Top 100 list on Saturday and has remained there ever since.

According to the tracking service Luminate (formerly known as Nielsen), the song, "Justice For All," had sold over 4,800 digital downloads across iTunes and other retailers as of that day. It had also remained on the top spot with digital downloads through Monday.

"That strikes me as a substantial amount of downloads," said an executive in the music-technology business not associated with the release, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the contentious nature of the song.

Trump boasted about the song's ranking on his Truth Social

Donald Trump has announced that he will run for President for the third time in the 2024 elections.

Trump has repeatedly expressed sympathy for those incarcerated for their actions on Jan. 6. He also announced that if he wins his third presidential campaign, he would seriously consider full pardons for rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection.

"I will look very, very favourably about, about full pardons. If I decide to run and if I win, I will, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons," Trump had previously told radio host Wendy Bell in 2022.

As of Feb. 6, the Justice Department stated that more than 985 people had been arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, with approximately 500 defendants pleading guilty.

Many people hold Trump accountable for the riot which occurred after he had asked his supporters to go to head to the Capitol and "fight like hell" to keep Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. The riot led to several deaths and injured more than 140 police officers.

It caused five deaths - one from gunshot wounds, one from drug overdose, and three others from natural causes. Within seven months of the attack, four officers had committed suicide.

"Justice for All" is available for $1.29 on the iTunes Store. The profits from sales will be used to benefit the families of those imprisoned for their alleged participation in the Capitol riot.