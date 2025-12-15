In a recent blog post, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed that she had donated more than $7.1 billion (£5.3 billion) to approximately 225 non-profit organisations during 2025. Scott emphasised, 'This dollar total will likely be reported in the news, but any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year.'

Since her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott has committed to giving away the majority of her wealth over her lifetime. Her donations since 2019 total around $26 billion (£19.4 billion), reflecting her dedication to supporting causes she believes can create systemic change.

The 2025 donations span a wide range of organisations, including historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), alongside charities focused on poverty alleviation, social justice, and climate change. Scott's focus remains on empowering communities facing food insecurity, racial inequity, and limited access to philanthropic funding—areas she considers vital for fostering sustainable progress.

'Each unique expression of generosity will have value far beyond what we can imagine or live to see,' she had noted in an earlier blog post.

Philanthropy Inspired by Personal Acts of Kindness

Before amassing her wealth, Scott was shaped by acts of kindness she received from others. For example, she recalled a dentist who offered her free dental treatment after noticing her fixing a broken tooth with denture glue during college. She also shared a touching story about her college roommate, Jeannie Ringo Takenton, at Princeton University, who loaned her $1,000 (£747) when Scott was at risk of dropping out in her second year.

Takenton later founded Funding U, an organisation that provides loans to low-income students without requiring a co-signer. Scott's own experiences reflect her belief that philanthropy should be accessible and flexible, allowing recipients to use funds as they see fit—unlike some donations from other billionaires that often come with strict conditions.

Her approach champions speed and simplicity, aiming to reduce bureaucratic hurdles that can hinder effective giving. Scott has expressed her desire to 'de-emphasise privileged voices' and to instead focus on empowering marginalised groups. She writes that generosity is inherently regenerative—that sharing can inspire further acts of kindness and support.

'People struggling against inequities deserve centre stage in stories about change they are creating,' she explained. 'This is equally — perhaps especially — true when their work is funded by wealth.'

Scott maintains a notably low profile and rarely grants interviews or discusses her donations publicly. To date, she has contributed to more than 2,450 non-profit organisations through her Yield Giving Foundation.

Richer Than 2019 Despite Aggressive Giving

Following her divorce settlement, Scott received a 4% stake in Amazon, valued at approximately $36 billion (£26.9 billion). Since then, she has donated over 42% of her Amazon holdings, amounting to billions of dollars. Despite this aggressive giving, her wealth has not diminished—in fact, she remains wealthier than when she initially received her Amazon shares. This is largely because Amazon's stock price has more than doubled since early 2019, increasing the value of her remaining holdings.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Scott's current net worth stands at an estimated $39.9 billion (£29.8 billion). Her ongoing philanthropy continues to have a profound impact, demonstrating how wealth can be leveraged for widespread social benefit, even as her personal fortune remains substantial.

