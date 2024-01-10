A 64-year-old man was attacked by a shark while surfing off the South Australian coast. He was attacked about 200 metres offshore at Blacks in Elliston.

Despite the injuries to his leg, the man managed to swim back and was rushed to the Elliston Hospital for treatment, but had to be flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, he is now in a stable condition.

A man has been mauled by a shark at a popular South Australian holiday spot where a beloved school teacher vanished less than a year ago after a horrific attack. https://t.co/ZKXg8HbQ2O — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 9, 2024

The incident comes less than two weeks after a teenager died after a similar shark attack in South Australia. The 15-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a great white shark while surfing with his father near Ethel Beach. The emergency services tried to revive him but could not. The boy's death was the third such fatal shark attack reported in Australia in recent months.

In February of last year, a 16-year-old girl named Stella Berry died after being mauled by a shark while swimming in a river in Perth, Western Australia. Berry was jet skiing with friends when she spotted a pod of dolphins and decided to jump into the river, not knowing that a shark was also around. She was pulled out of the river with "critical injuries." The paramedics tried to save her, but she died at the scene.

Last year, local authorities even had to close one of the country's famous beaches after sharks brutally attacked a dolphin off the coast of Sydney.

Australia has been experiencing increased shark attacks over the last few years. The US and Australia report more shark attacks than other countries in the world, per a BBC report.

A similar incident was reported last week in Hawaii, USA, wherein a shark attacked a surfer off the coast of Maui. The incident occurred at a beach in Maui's Paia Bay. The 39-year-old man, identified as Jason Carter, died soon after being taken to a local hospital.

What should I do in case of a shark attack?

Sharks are not immediately aggressive, however, there are several misconceptions about them. Swimmers should avoid certain times and certain kinds of water to avoid being attacked. Sharks can be found in all five of the Earth's oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, and Southern. But different species prefer different climates.

People should avoid being in the water at dawn and dusk as visibility is not great, making it a time when sharks may be out and about looking for prey. Sharks have sensitive noses, and experts suggest that you prod at their noses to buy time and swim away.

Another tip is to dive with a group of people, especially in an area known for sharks. This means there are multiple eyes and ears. Ultimately, the best thing to do is to swim away calmly if you encounter one and feel uncomfortable. Panicking and thrashing will make the shark more curious and likely to approach.