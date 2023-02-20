A 59-year-old Australian tourist died after being mauled by a shark while swimming in the sea in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia.

The incident took place on Sunday when the man was swimming just 159 metres from the shore at the popular Chateau-Royal beach in Nouméa.

The man suffered serious wounds to his legs and arms and was bitten several times. Two people who were sailing nearby managed to get him back to the shore, where emergency services tried to save him. Unfortunately, the man did not survive.

It was the third such attack reported near the Chateau-Royal beach in three weeks, according to a BBC report.

A 49-year-old man was attacked by a shark last month and suffered serious injuries in an incident that took place near the same beach. Another man was attacked a few days after this incident, however, in this case, the man managed to escape without injury.

The local authorities have now closed most beaches in the city, and the mayor has ordered the capture of tiger sharks and bull sharks in nearby waters. "Swimming and nautical activities are closed in a 300-meter coastal band until further notice," the Nouméa City Council said in a statement.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, New Caledonia ranks 13th in the world for the total number of shark attacks.

New Caledonia lies just 1,200 km (750 miles) east of Australia, which has been seeing an increase in shark attacks. Recently, the Australian authorities had to close one of the country's famous beaches for a brief period after sharks brutally attacked a dolphin off the coast of Sydney.

The dolphin was mauled by at least one suspected bull shark. It was seen circling in the water with its tail injured before it beached off on the shore.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old girl died after being mauled by a shark while swimming in a river in Perth, Western Australia. The girl was jet skiing with friends when she spotted a pod of dolphins and decided to jump into the river, not knowing that a shark was also around. She was pulled out of the river with "critical injuries." The paramedics tried to save her, but she died at the scene.

At least 88 sharks have been sighted between Jurien Bay and Esperance this year. Experts have attributed the phenomenon to changes in the environment, such as rising sea temperatures and over fishing.