Rob Holmes, a private investigator who tracks down fake luxury watch brands and ensures they do not hit the store shelves, explained how counterfeit Rolexes work and gets distributed.

In an interview, Holmes delved into the creation of counterfeit goods in overseas factories. He exposed not only the production of fakes, but also explained how they're smuggled into the United States, and detailed the rise of "super fakes."

Holmes also offered tips on identifying both genuine and counterfeit Rolexes. In a video posted to Business Insider's YouTube channel, Holmes highlighted the massive problem of counterfeit watches, with millions flooding the US market alone.

The Deceptive World of Counterfeit Watches

What was exposed is a well-oiled network behind their creation and distribution, often centred on factories in China. Additionally, he emphasised the deceptive quality of these fakes, crafted with high-grade materials and meticulous details.

The video explores the prevalence of counterfeit watches, how they are made and distributed, and the legal repercussions of buying and selling them. Here are some key takeaways:

Millions of cheap counterfeit watches, near-replicas of the real thing, are flooding the US market.

A thriving market exists for these fakes, both online and in person.

Buying or selling counterfeit watches is illegal.

Getting caught with them could result in civil or criminal penalties.

Moreover, the speaker delved into the history of counterfeiting and offered tips on spotting these watches in the wild, such as looking for craftsmanship or brand logo imperfections.

How Counterfeits Threaten Brands and Consumers

Holmes went beyond just the dangers of buying a counterfeit watch, highlighting counterfeit watches' impact on the legitimate watch industry since people might be happy with a fake Rolex that looks almost identical for a fraction of the price.

According to the veteran investigator, counterfeit watches tarnish the reputation of luxury brands and hurt their bottom line. When a poorly made fake breaks easily, it reflects poorly on the craftsmanship and quality associated with the genuine watch.

This deception can erode consumer trust in the luxury watch market, making it harder for legitimate brands to sell their products.

Fueled by a childhood steeped in his father's legacy, Rob Holmes fights counterfeiting. His father, Robert Sr., was a celebrated investigator in New York during the 1980s, tackling counterfeit goods. The video detailed his father's encounters with Chinatown gangs. Now, together with his brother, they carry on their father's mission through their investigation agency, MI:33.

In 1994, lured by Hollywood, Holmes pursued filmmaking dreams. However, fate intervened when a job with a top West Coast detective agency connected to his father's network took him on a different path. By 2001, he'd launched his firm, now recognised as a global leader in the field.

Holmes boasts an impressive clientele encompassing Fortune 500 giants. His expertise has earned him recognition as an advisor to high-profile officials and business leaders, with his contributions shaping landmark court cases.

In addition to investigations, Holmes has garnered acclaim as a speaker and media personality, appearing on television, in publications, and on podcasts. Holmes's impressive record and media presence solidified his position as a leader in the fight against counterfeiting.

This expertise is in high demand, as evidenced by a recent bust in London. In February, police seized over 2,000 counterfeit and illegal goods, including fake Rolex watches and vapes, from a seemingly innocuous American sweet shop in London.

This incident highlights the pervasiveness of counterfeiting and the constant need for vigilance, a battle Holmes has been at the forefront of for decades.

Underscoring the challenges Holmes tackles a whitepaper published last year by brand protection technology provider Corsearch which revealed fake products thrive on social media sites and e-commerce marketplaces.