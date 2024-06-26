A guy who is about to celebrate his 40th birthday with a dream getaway got himself in an unusual debacle online. In what was supposed to be a romantic birthday trip, the man found himself embarking on a solo adventure after his girlfriend couldn't afford her plane tickets.

Now his friends and family seem divided that he didn't offer to cover for his partner's expenses so he took the situation online via Reddit's AITA sub. What resulted were mix opinions and healthy debates on both relationship and finances, and a deep dive into a prevalent problem among couples: That finances is a major reason why more than half of couples argue.

Cancelled Plans

On the forum, the Reddit user (u/AudDMurphy), the 39-year-old, explained his situation. He'd never been on a proper holiday and wanted a trip to mark his 40th birthday.

"I want to take a week and travel purely for recreational purposes," he wrote. "My criteria is that the trip needs to be at least a week and be international."

As per the post, the man had been smart with his money since his 20s, saving for this trip. His girlfriend, however, was in a different financial boat. "My girlfriend is great," AudDMurphy wrote. "She works hard and supports herself. "

The Reddit user further noted that his girlfriend's income isn't as high as his, and unfortunately, she's got $20,000 (about £15,000) in credit card debt. A while back, she had a rough patch with unemployment, used up her savings, and relied on credit cards.

Knowing her situation and the upcoming trip, the bloke offered to cover their accommodation if she paid for her flight. They were only three months in the relationship, so a full holiday on him felt out of place. He figured she could still "chip in" to join the trip.

She reckoned she couldn't swing meals and half the flights, even if AudDMurphy kept it cheap (thinking Caribbean, flights are usually under £500). "So I said that I understood but I also have been wanting to do this milestone birthday thing for a while now and I still intend to go even if just by myself and would only be gone a week," he said.

Money: The Root Of All Relationship Problems

Money is a common source of friction in relationships. A 2022 UK study of 2,000 couples found 62 percent argue about finances. This event played out on the guy's "Am I The A**hole" (AITA) forum post.

Things got heated between the couple. His mate and family are divided on whether he is the bad guy (AITA?). "I can see both sides and just want to know, AITA?" he concluded. Most comments on the lengthy thread back the poster, with some even calling his girlfriend a "red flag."

One person chimed in that three months in is definitely too early for pricey holidays together. The commentator even noted that AudDMurphy offered to help with accommodation, but if it's still out of reach, maybe trips aren't on her cards right now.

Travel Workaround

Travel expenses sometimes causes friction not just among couples but groups going on a trip together, so here are some tips for finding cheap flights in 2024 to help you plan your next adventure, solo or otherwise:

1) Be Flexible for Flight Deals

Forget picking a destination and dates first—Prioritise flexibility to find cheap flights.

Search for Deals First: Use Google Flights, Momondo, etc. to find cheap flights to various destinations.

Choose Your Adventure: Pick a destination that appeals to you from the affordable options.

Dates with Low Fares: Select dates within the cheap fare window you found.

This opens up possibilities for affordable travel. Bonus: Once you reach your main region (Europe, Asia, etc.), budget flights for further exploration are often readily available. Consider a broader date range for even cheaper options (e.g., use Google Flights' calendar view).

Here's a price guide (roundtrip):

Africa: $800 or less

Asia: $500 or less

Australia: $800 or less

Caribbean: $300 or less

Central America: $300 or less

Europe: $500 or less

Hawaii: $400 or less

South America: $600 or less

2) Top Flight Search Tools for Budget Travel

Snag deals with these search engines:

Google Flights

Priceline

Momondo

ITA Matrix

SkyScanner

Bonus Tip: Southwest Airlines isn't on search engines, so check their website directly for deals.

3) Your Budget Travel BFF

Google Flights Explore Map is your friend!

Multi-city search: Enter up to 7 departure/arrival airports to find the cheapest route.

Explore Map magic: Leave the destination blank, and Google Flights will reveal budget-friendly destinations worldwide based on your dates.

Bonus Tip: Choose search dates or browse pre-set trip durations (weekends, 1-2 weeks) within the next six months.

4) Be Flexible with Dates to Save Big on Flights

Price Calendar View: Explore a 2-month price breakdown for your chosen route.

Highlighting the Cheapest: Google Flights spotlights the most affordable travel days.

Pro Tip: Shifting dates by a day or two or adjusting trip length (e.g., six days vs. seven) can significantly lower costs.

5) Cheapest Days to Fly

Target these days for budget-friendly flights:

Tuesdays

Wednesdays

Saturdays

Heads Up: Fridays and Sundays often come with a price premium.

Remember: While these are generally the cheapest days to fly, deals can appear any day! Be on the lookout.

You can even take advantage of offers provided by companies during special events like the Coronation. Last year, for instance, Skyscanner revealed some cheap return flights around the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

In February, Delta Air Lines offered a unique flight experience - a chance to see the total solar eclipse from the sky! While not exactly a budget option, with main cabin tickets starting at £457, it was a truly special opportunity.