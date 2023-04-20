Thanks to the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, which is scheduled to take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, May is pretty packed as the UK is set to kick off the summer in style. Next month has three bank holidays in the UK: May 1 (Early May Bank Holiday), May 6 (Coronation Bank Holiday), and May 29 (Spring Bank Holiday).

A huge part of the population of the country will be making it down to the Mall to support the former Prince of Wales, and will be joining the street parties to celebrate arguably the biggest royal event since 1953. However, there will be people who would want to use the long weekend for a break abroad, and fortunately for them, there are excellent deals available right now, with return flights from £33 to the likes of France, Ireland, and Poland.

Cheap flights from the UK

Skyscanner has revealed some of the cheap return flights available if they fly from May 6 (Saturday) through to May 8 (Monday):

Liverpool to Dublin (Ireland): from £33 return

London Stansted to Billund (Denmark): from £37 return

Belfast to Gdansk (Poland): from £40 return

Liverpool to Paris (France): from £52 return

London Stansted to Cologne (Germany): from £55 return

Travel trends and destination expert at Skyscanner Laura Lindsay, meanwhile, has recommended Gdansk, a beautiful and historic city along the Baltic Sea in Northern Poland. She has suggested Gdansk mainly because it is a short two-hour flight and it can be more or less explored on foot, making it a perfect destination for a mini break.

"Get your bearings with a walking tour and delve into the city's history, take a river cruise or head to the beach – Gdansk has so much to offer for couples, families and solo travellers looking for an affordable alternative.

"Spending three days in these lesser-known cities won't break the bank either; whether it be a pint of Guinness or craft beer on Gdansk' famous 'Ulica Piwna' (Beer Street), each destination offers an excellent array of affordable eateries to raise a toast, or two, to the new King," Laura said in an interview.

Meanwhile, people who are able to manage to extend the Bank Holiday weekend with a day's extra leave could choose to fly out on Saturday (May 6) and return on Tuesday (May 9) and here are some amazing cities they can visit:

Birmingham to Bordeaux (France): from £26 return

London Stansted to Aarhus (Denmark): from £29 return

Liverpool to Paris (France): from £30 return

Manchester to Brussels (Belgium): from £34 return

London Stansted to Oslo (Norway): from £35 return

Cheap package deals

And if a traveller is looking for a package deal, British Airways is offering an excellent deal to explore Berlin, including accommodation at Aparthotel Adagio, situated just minutes from the world-famous Kurfürstendamm in the heart of West Berlin, and return flights from London's Heathrow Airport. The travelling dates are from May 6 to 9 and the package cost is £275, per person.

One of the most popular destinations among the Brits, Mallorca is one of Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. Known for its beautiful coastline, quiet coves, limestone mountains, architecture, wineries, and stunning beaches, Mallorca has regular flights from across the UK and the beautiful island caters to all tastes.

During the coronation weekend, Thomas Cook is offering several late deals for under £300 per person, the cheapest of which currently is at £232 per head, including a three-night stay at the Canyamel Classic Hotel, B&B and return flights from London Stansted, departing May 5.

Another Brit favourite holiday destination is available at a budget-friendly package - Corfu, Greece. Even though it reportedly had around 1.7 million international visitors last year, the island remains pristine, courtesy of its stunning towns, and long stretches of sandy beaches. The starting package for this northern Greek island is £200pp from May 5 to May 8.