Since announcing himself on the biggest stage as a teenager, Marcus Rashford has established himself as one of the best young players in the world. A quick, skilful and direct forward, Rashford is a nightmare for any defender and is proving that more than ever this season.

Rashford has netted 27 goals and nine assists in 44 matches across all competitions, which is his career's best season since making his senior debut with Manchester United in the 2015-16 campaign. The English forward has been a major influence behind the Red Devils' success so far. They have won the League Cup, their first silverware since 2017, and are also still alive in the FA Cup and Europa League.

The 25-year-old forward has entered the final year of his contract with Manchester United. Back in December, the Old Trafford club triggered the one-year option in his contract that will keep him at the club until 2024, while the officials are trying to tie him down in a new long-term deal.

Rashford's current focus is to have a successful end to the 2022-23 season, while his representatives want to progress with the contract negotiations before the end of the ongoing campaign, reported ESPN. Manchester United, on the other hand, would like to reach an agreement with Rashford by the end of this year and seal the deal ideally before the beginning of the subsequent season.

Has Rashford demanded £500,000-a-week?

Amid Rashford's contract negotiations, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown interest in the Englishman, but the player is expected to remain at Manchester United as he is enjoying a fabulous season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils will be in the summer market in search of a new striker, but it is understood that Rashford will remain a crucial member of Ten Hag's side.

Earlier this week, reports were claiming that Rashford wanted to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League as he was demanding a new contract worth more than £500,000-a-week. The report also stated that Manchester United were reluctant to offer new deals until the club's potential takeover was settled.

Rashford, meanwhile, has rubbished those reports, saying the claims are "nonsense" as he has been "respectful" to Manchester United during the ongoing negotiations.

"Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and make self [sic] have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies," Rashford wrote in a Tweet.

Rashford wants to finish the season 'as high as possible'

Rashford also posted on his Instagram story. He said: "Another non-story flying around about my advisers and me making demands... It's complete nonsense! My aim and the club aim to finish as high as possible in the league and try to win a cup or two."

Earlier this month, Rashford was included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for their Euro qualifiers fixtures. However, he did not meet up with his international teammates due to injury.

Manchester United will hope to have their talented No. 10 back in time for their trip to St. James' Park this week as they are set to take on Newcastle United in a repeat of the League Cup final.

Ahead of the 2023 summer market, Manchester United are believed to be ready to listen to offers for several senior players in an attempt to increase the summer budget and navigate financial fair play constraints.

Scott McTominay, who was Scotland's hero on Tuesday as he scored both goals in their memorable 2-0 win over Spain, is being targeted by Newcastle United . Meanwhile there is also interest from the Premier League and other European clubs in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Dean Henderson.