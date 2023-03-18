Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly set to marry his pregnant girlfriend and the two are expecting their first child this summer.

Greenwood has informed his family members about his intentions to marry his pregnant partner, who is a university student, reported The Sun. Greenwood was spotted out with his girlfriend at the Langham Hotel, where rooms cost around £600 per night, in central London this week.

The 21-year-old forward has not played for Manchester United for over a year now. Greenwood's career, which looked promising at Old Trafford, came to a standstill when he was arrested in January 2022 after a woman made allegations against him. The Man Utd star was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour after a disturbing video went viral on social media of the woman accusing him of the same.

Subsequently, Man Utd suspended Greenwood, who also lost a lucrative sponsorship deal with Nike.

But earlier this year, all charges were dropped after several witnesses failed to cooperate. "The withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," Greenwood said in a statement after his charges were dropped.

Even though the case against Greenwood has been dismissed, his suspension at Man Utd continues to be in place as the Manchester club is conducting its own investigation to determine the next steps regarding the player's future. This means the Englishman is currently not allowed to even train with the first team at Man Utd.

The former Premier League champions announced the investigation in an official statement.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," read Man Utd's statement.

While Greenwood's future at Old Trafford is still uncertain, the young forward recently had a phone conversation with manager Erik ten Hag.

It was earlier reported that Greenwood met some of his Man Utd teammates in "secret" in a bid to revive his career at Old Trafford. "He's reached out to some of the United players, some of them he's known since his academy days. They've met up with him in private to hear him out so they can make their own mind up," an unnamed source said in an interview.

Greenwood supposedly also reached out through social media to other team-mates, some of whom are married and have kids.

Meanwhile, Man Utd could also decide to offload Greenwood, whose current contract is until June 2025, considering the Red Devils have received enquiries from other clubs about a potential loan deal for the suspended forward.

Man Utd have received loan offers from Turkish clubs and clubs that have open transfer windows. The clubs are not expected to be from Europe's top leagues as their transfer windows shut at the end of January.

Greenwood, along with his representatives, recently had his first face-to-face meeting with Man Utd. While the English striker would have thought he would be able to revive his career at Man Utd soon, there are concerns from both the men's and women's players about his return to the first team.

Having come through Man Utd's youth set up, Greenwood made his senior debut with the Red Devils during the 2018-19 campaign. He has made 129 competitive appearances, scoring 35 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.