McDonald's is giving NHS workers across the U.K. more time to enjoy a 20% discount on their meal purchases from the McDonald's app.

The famous fast-food giant confirmed the extension until March 31 this year with The Sun. There is no end date currently. The discount helps amid the cost of living crisis in the U.K.

Steve Bater, a spokesman at NHS Money Saving blog NHS Discount Offers said, "The cost of living crisis continues and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can, it's really appreciated that McDonald's has been helping NHS staff save."

He added that the scheme has been one of the most famous food discounts for NHS workers over the past year. Aside from NHS staff, police officers and those working with the Armed Forces, Social Care, and Fire service workers, are also eligible.

But the discount only applies to food purchased off the menu from the McDonald's app, which is free to download from the App Store or Google Play. Accounts registered using an NHS email address automatically get the 20% discount. An option to change a personal email address to an NHS email is also available in the settings section of the app. Users will have to wait 48 hours for the changes to reflect on the "Deals" section of the app.

The McDonald's app gives users the option to pick up the ordered food at the nearest branch or have them delivered for an extra fee. This is not a daily discount though, as it should only be used once a week and it refreshes every Monday.

Aside from the McDonald's discount scheme, NHS staff, emergency services, and those working in the social care sector and armed forces can also get bargain deals from restaurants, groceries, shops, and venues by signing up for a Blue Light Card with ASDA.

A physical copy of the discount card costs £4.99 but a digital one is free and membership is good for two years. To be eligible for a card, users need to prove their profession by uploading a copy of their valid ID or a recent payslip.

Similar to McDonald's, ASDA has also extended its discount scheme with Blue Light Card until March 31. Co-owner Mohsin Issa said in a statement, "We are delighted to have extended our partnership with the Blue Light Card into its third year until the end of March 2023. Our emergency services personnel do an incredible job and we're happy to be able to continue this discount, along with our own Asda Rewards loyalty scheme and our everyday low prices, into the new year."

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, also shared, "We're incredibly proud of our partnership with ASDA and understand how much it means to our members, especially at this time of year. The exclusive 10% discount across food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical helps to support families and individuals across the UK during what is a tough period for many and really highlights ASDA's appreciation of NHS staff and other frontline workers."

Biggest perk of being an NHS worker? McDonald's discount

🤣🍔🍟 #NHS #McDonalds — Naomi Bell (@_Nabe11) October 12, 2022

McDonald's first launched the discount scheme in 2021 to thank NHS staff and those working in emergency services, including the police, fire, social care sector, and armed forces for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was initially set to end at the end of 2021, before it was extended to 2022 and then again to the end of March this year.

In 2022, Bater called the discount scheme a "great" way to "bring a few money-saving smiles" to NHS staff saying, "It's been a fantastic offer and staff members can really be a bit savvy with their money and get 20% off their Mcdonald's orders through the app."