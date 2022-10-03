Fast-food chain McDonald's recently announced that they will soon be launching Happy Meals for adults. The news made fans across the globe really excited. However, the media reports failed to make it clear that the company would (at least initially) be launching the adult Happy Meals for its US customers only.

This did not go down well with consumers in the UK, who took to social media to express their displeasure. "We want an adult happy meal ASAP. This is terrible how can you say America gets it but not the UK.. is it cause we're British if so this is discrimination...," wrote one user.

"I know that a lot of (people) probably don't go for a McDonald's as a go-to but I personally would love to see an adult Happy Meal in the UK!" wrote another.

PLEASE DO THE ADULT HAPPY MEALS IN THE UK, I WAS GUTTED WHEN I FOUND OUT YOU WERE ONLY DOING IT IN AMERICA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 I WANT AN ADULT HAPPY MEAL pic.twitter.com/PqMWhmZTfk — Jeffrey Bezos 🏴‍☠️ (@69Bezos69) October 1, 2022

The fast-food giant has collaborated with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to churn out Happy Meals for adults in the US.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is a fashion label crafting original streetwear with signature dye treatments and lettering. Among its fans are hip-hop stars such as Kanye West.

"I can't wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week," said Tariq Hassan, the food joint's US Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

"With menu favourites like the Big Mac and McNuggets at the center of this collab, this is another way we're reigniting a new generation's love for our food and the brand," he added.

Starting Monday, these meals will come with a character toy. These characters include Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and the newcomer, Cactus Buddy. Customers will have the option of ordering a Big Mac meal or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets meal, as well as fries and beverages.

For now, the adult Happy Meal is only available in the US. There is no clarity if the company has any plans of updating their UK menu as yet. A McDonald's spokesperson told Manchester Evening News: "We have no plans to roll this out in the UK."

McDonald's started offering the Happy Meal in the US in 1979. The first ever Happy Meal was a tie-in promotion for Star Trek: The Motion Picture, according to Nerdist.com