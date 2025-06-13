What began with hope for some of golf's biggest stars rapidly turned into a horror show at the 2025 U.S. Open, as Oakmont Country Club once again lived up to its reputation as the sport's ultimate crucible. Rory McIlroy's back-nine collapse, Scottie Scheffler's erratic round, and JJ Spaun's flawless surprise lead reshaped expectations from the very first day.

Only ten players broke par on a course known for punishing even the slightest misstep. For players like McIlroy and Scheffler, Oakmont was not just difficult, but humiliating. Meanwhile, Spaun's unlikely rise highlighted how precision and nerve could outshine pedigree on this brutal layout.

From Rolls Royce to Rust Bucket: McIlroy's Collapse

Rory McIlroy's round was the stuff of golfing nightmares. Starting on the back nine, the Northern Irishman looked confident, rolling in a 30-foot birdie on the 11th and adding another at the par-five 12th after a massive 392-yard drive — the longest of his season. He turned in a two-under 33 and appeared poised for a strong finish.

But Oakmont struck back viciously.

McIlroy's decision to attack from the rough on the par-five fourth, rather than take a penalty drop, sparked a costly chain reaction. He ultimately bogeyed that hole, then stumbled further with three-putts at the first, sixth, and seventh. A disastrous double-bogey at the par-three eighth capped a six-over-par back nine, leaving him with a 74, eight shots behind the leader.

Frustration boiled over as McIlroy stormed past the waiting media, refusing interviews for the fifth consecutive major round. Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley noted, 'He didn't glue it together on that back nine like you need to at a US Open'.

Scheffler's Slip: Favourite Falters

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler arrived at Oakmont as the tournament favourite, but he too was rattled by the venue's famed difficulty. After an early birdie had him looking steady, Scheffler lost his rhythm and finished with a frustrating three-over 73. He admitted to making 'silly mistakes' and lamented missed opportunities to build momentum.

Despite the setback, Scheffler wasn't panicking. 'The golf course is just challenging', he said. 'I made some key putts and saved momentum at times, but I just need to be a little sharper'.

His off day mirrored that of defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, who also posted a 73. Meanwhile, former champions Justin Rose and Shane Lowry carded rounds of 77 and 79 respectively, their rounds disintegrating under the relentless pressure of Oakmont's punishing rough and unforgiving greens.

Spaun's Spark: An Unlikely Leader Emerges

While the marquee names struggled, JJ Spaun delivered a flawless 66, only the eighth bogey-free round in Oakmont's ten U.S. Open stagings. It was a stunning performance from the 34 year-old American, who had never played a major at Oakmont before. 'You just kind of only hear about how hard this course is', he said. 'But I actually tried to harness the nerves... it heightens my focus'.

Spaun's accuracy and short-game control allowed him to capitalise on rare birdie chances and scramble brilliantly when needed. He leads by one over South Africa's Thriston Lawrence, while major winners Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm remain within striking distance.

A Brutal Reminder

Oakmont doesn't just test golfers — it exposes them. From McIlroy's implosion to Scheffler's uncharacteristic misfires, the 2025 U.S. Open is already proving that reputations hold little weight on a course that punishes every error. As Spaun's surge reminds us, sometimes composure and calculation matter more than legacy.

With three rounds to play, there's still time for the titans to recover. But for now, Oakmont has spoken and even giants can turn into ghosts overnight.