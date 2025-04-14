Rory McIlroy is once again in the spotlight—not just for his performance at The Masters, where he's aiming to secure his first title at Augusta and completing a career Grand Slam, but also for developments in his personal life.

The 35-year-old Northern Irish golfer shot a 66 on Saturday, placing him two strokes ahead heading into the final round. Off the course, public interest has surged following a surprise announcement of his divorce from wife Erica Stoll, which was unexpectedly withdrawn shortly after. The move has prompted renewed curiosity about Stoll and what led to the dramatic reversal.

As is common with prominent sports figures, McIlroy's life away from the course often becomes a talking point. Approximately eleven months ago, the golfing scene was stunned when McIlroy filed for divorce from Erica Stoll, his spouse of seven years, in the days leading up to the US PGA Championship.

Nevertheless, a month later, the two declared they had 'resolved differences' and would not be separating. Naturally, this sparked significant interest in his wife. So, who is Erica, the woman who has remained a pillar of support during McIlroy's successes and setbacks?

Who Is Erica Stoll?

Now 37, Stoll grew up in Irondequoit, a suburb in upstate New York. After completing high school in 2003, she obtained a marketing degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2008. As noted by the Democrat and Chronicle, her high school years included a passion for tennis.

In May 2023, McIlroy played in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, a return to Stoll's hometown. Ahead of the tournament, McIlroy told WHAM-TV, 'It's nice to come back to somewhere that you're familiar with. You've got really good memories and sort of good karma.'

Her PGA Connection

Erica's career path led her to the PGA of America, a position she aimed for immediately after graduating college. 'The way PGA employees present themselves is so admirable and professional. That's the kind of job I want, and it's doing something I love,' she told the Democrat and Chronicle in 2008.

She worked as an office manager and was involved in the volunteer operations for championships during her time at the organisation.

A Chance Encounter At The Ryder Cup

The 2012 Ryder Cup in Medinah, Ill., marked the initial meeting between Stoll and McIlroy; she was working as a PGA transport official and famously secured a police escort for him when he almost missed his tee time because of a time zone mix-up that caused him to oversleep.

McIlroy recounted their initial meeting in an interview with the Golf Channel. 'Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there. But yeah, it's still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that's happened since then. It's pretty cool,' he said.

Stoll has been seen cheering McIlroy on at multiple Ryder Cups, including those held in Chaska, Minn. (2016), Paris (2018), Kohler, Wis. (2021), and Rome (2023).

From Friendship To Romance

Their relationship began as a friendship after their 2012 meeting, with romance blossoming in 2014. When they met, McIlroy was involved with tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. McIlroy and Wozniacki had announced their engagement on New Year's Eve 2013, only to separate a few months later.

Their romance began in late 2014, although Stoll and McIlroy initially kept their relationship private, making few public appearances. In May 2015, McIlroy opened up to the Times of London about their relationship, revealing they'd been dating for just over half a year.

'I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach ... The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great,' he said.

Proposal And Marriage

McIlroy wanted to propose to Stoll in Paris, though the 2015 terrorist attack in the city nearly caused the golfer to cancel the trip. "We had planned to go to Paris since May, we were always going to go," he told the Irish Independent in 2015.

McIlroy and Stoll exchanged vows on 22 April 2017 during a lavish ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. The wedding had very tight security and included several A-list celebrity guests, from Stevie Wonder to actor Jamie Dornan, per E! News.

The Paris Proposal

Paris was McIlroy's chosen location for the proposal to Stoll, although the 2015 terrorist attack nearly led him to abandon the trip. As he told the Irish Independent in 2015, 'We had planned to go to Paris since May; we were always going to go.'

'Then what happened made us unsure what we were going to do. So we decided to go and if we didn't like it, if we didn't like the mood of the place, didn't feel comfortable, we would go somewhere else.'

'We felt comfortable but I still thought at least at the start of the trip, it might make the rest of the trip even better. So we went out for dinner and that was that. It was a nice trip, a nice way to end the year,' he recalled.

Marriage And The Path To Separation

In a grand ceremony at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, McIlroy and Stoll were married on 22 April 2017, with tight security and a guest list featuring A-list celebrities such as Stevie Wonder and actor Jamie Dornan, as reported by E! News.

PEOPLE obtained court documents revealing that McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll in Florida on 13 May 2024. Shortly after, Stoll was observed without her engagement ring, and McIlroy was seen practising in Louisville, Ky., without his wedding ring.

On 11 June 2024, McIlroy's attorney filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the divorce in the Palm Beach County Court. That same day, McIlroy discussed the decision in an interview with The Guardian.

'There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,' he said.

Their Daughter, Poppy

On 31 August 2020, in Jupiter, Florida, McIlroy and Stoll became parents to a daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy. The golfer announced the birth on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white picture of Poppy holding his pinky.

'She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care,' he captioned it.

Explaining The Reconciliation

In a surprising development, Rory appeared to retract his divorce petition roughly a month later, as per a DailyMail report. It was observed that Erica had not responded or obtained legal counsel by the 2 June deadline. Rory silenced the speculation on the eve of the U.S. Open's first round, confirming they were back together.

'There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game. Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning,' he told The Guardian.

As they reconciled, speculation arose about Rory's connection to CBS Sports journalist Amanda Balionis, 38, particularly after their interview embrace at the RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ontario. Despite Balionis's marriage to gridiron coach Bryn Renner, attention grew when she was seen without her ring and used her birth name.

The couple did not publicly address the separation rumours. Neither Balionis nor McIlroy commented on the infidelity speculation, but a source close to the situation reportedly told Us Weekly that they were not romantically involved.