American golfer Max Homa made headlines during the 2025 US Open qualifier—not for his swing, but for shouldering his own golf bag. The rare move stirred interest across the sporting world, especially in the UK, where golf fans were quick to question why one of the PGA Tour's top earners would forgo a caddie.

Here's what really happened and what we know about Homa's life off the green.

Homa Shocks Golf World by Carrying His Own Bag

During the 36-hole US Open qualifier in Columbus, Ohio, Max Homa stunned fans by opting to carry his own golf bag—a job usually reserved for caddies. It wasn't just a symbolic gesture. Just days before, Homa and his caddie, Bill Harke, parted ways after only two months of working together.

According to ESPN, Homa declined to elaborate on the split, telling reporters only: 'I wanted to carry for 36 holes.' The abrupt decision and reserved explanation only fuelled speculation. In an era when even amateur players rarely go without a caddie, Homa's choice was not just unconventional—it was headline-making.

Heartbreak at the Finish Line

Despite his best efforts, Homa narrowly missed out on qualifying for the US Open. After finishing 36 holes with a competitive score, a critical three-putt on the final hole forced him into a five-man playoff for the last qualifying spot.

Sadly, it wasn't to be. Homa fell short in the sudden-death format, exiting the competition in what many described as a heartbreaking fashion. Still, the move to carry his own bag added a level of grit and determination to an already compelling narrative.

How Much is Max Homa Worth in 2025?

While Homa's solo effort may have given the impression of austerity, the 34-year-old golfer is far from cash-strapped. As of 2025, Homa's net worth is estimated between $4 million and $5 million (£3.1 million to £3.9 million), according to MotorcycleSports and Golf Monthly.

More impressively, his total PGA Tour career earnings have surpassed $25 million, primarily from tournament winnings, with additional income from major appearances. Beyond the course, his brand partnerships with companies such as Cobra-Puma, Lululemon, Five9, Elijah Craig, and Titleist, along with his growing popularity on social media, have further bolstered his income.

Who is Max Homa's Wife? Meet Lacey Croom

Homa is married to Lacey Croom, a licensed real estate agent and appraiser based in California and Arizona. The couple met online in 2013 and tied the knot in November 2019.

Together, they are raising their son, Cam, who was born in October 2022. In April 2025, the pair announced they are expecting their second child, further cementing Homa's status not just as a golfer but as a devoted family man.

Background and Age

Born on 19 November 1990 in Burbank, California, Homa is now 34 years old. A standout at the University of California, Berkeley, he turned professional in 2013 and quickly climbed the ranks on the PGA Tour.

Known for his dry wit, work ethic, and openness, Homa has become a fan favourite both on and off the course.

Final Thoughts

Max Homa's decision to carry his own bag at the US Open qualifier may have raised eyebrows, but it also highlighted his tenacity and independence. As he navigates professional transitions and family milestones, he remains one of the sport's most relatable and intriguing figures.