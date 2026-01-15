Former Washington teacher McKenna Kindred has relocated to Idaho and remains married nearly two years after pleading guilty over a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student, a development that has renewed public attention around the case and its long-term consequences.

Kindred, who previously taught in Spokane Valley, admitted to criminal misconduct stemming from a relationship that began while she was employed at a local high school.

Court records show she avoided jail time under a negotiated plea agreement but was ordered to comply with strict probation conditions and long-term sex offender registration requirements.

Relationship With Student and Criminal Charges

Authorities said the inappropriate relationship began in June 2022 after the student contacted Kindred through social media.

What initially started as online communication later escalated into a sexual relationship. Investigators said encounters took place at Kindred's home while she was married and actively teaching at the school.

The situation came to light after classmates and family members raised concerns about the nature of the relationship.

Those concerns prompted a formal investigation, during which law enforcement examined digital communications, witness statements and timelines linking the conduct to Kindred's role as an educator.

Prosecutors charged Kindred with second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The student was 17 at the time of the offences, an age that placed the case within a specific legal framework but did not lessen the seriousness of the allegations. Investigators described the conduct as an abuse of authority, citing the power imbalance between teacher and student.

Guilty Plea and Sentencing Outcome

In March 2024, Kindred pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. The agreement resulted in a sentence of two years' probation, along with fines and court fees.

She was also ordered to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, a requirement that follows her regardless of state lines.

The plea spared Kindred a potential jail sentence, a point that drew criticism from some observers but was defended by prosecutors as consistent with sentencing guidelines and the circumstances of the case.

During sentencing, Kindred addressed the court and expressed remorse, acknowledging that her actions had caused harm.

The judge noted the seriousness of the offences while accepting the negotiated plea, emphasising the lasting impact such cases can have on victims and families.

Teaching Career Ends After Scandal

The case brought an abrupt end to Kindred's teaching career. She resigned from her position at Central Valley High School following her arrest and later surrendered her Washington teaching credentials. Education records show she also voluntarily surrendered her Idaho teaching licence.

State officials confirmed she is no longer authorised to work as a teacher in either Washington or Idaho. There has been no public indication that she has sought or obtained employment in another field since leaving the profession.

Victim Impact Highlighted in Court

During the sentencing hearing, the student's mother delivered a victim impact statement detailing the emotional and academic toll the relationship had on her son. She described the situation as a betrayal of trust by someone placed in a position of authority and responsibility.

Prosecutors echoed those concerns, arguing the case underscored the risks when professional boundaries between educators and students are violated.

Move to Idaho After Sentencing

Property records show that Kindred and her husband relocated to Kuna, near Boise, roughly three months after the court proceedings concluded. According to Daily Mail, her husband has chosen to remain married to her despite the scandal and moved with her to Idaho. The couple purchased a home in June 2024, marking a physical and symbolic move away from Washington.

The relocation has drawn renewed scrutiny due to its timing, coming shortly after sentencing and the imposition of probation conditions that will continue to govern Kindred's life for years to come.