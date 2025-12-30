While it appears that Meta has acquired Manus, an AI startup, in a multi-billion-dollar deal reminiscent of previous acquisitions, this move marks the arrival of a new kind of AI model. Unlike traditional systems, Manus is designed specifically to function as a tireless digital employee — one that never clocks off, requires no salary negotiations, and never takes leave.

Developed by a Chinese-founded company now operating out of Singapore, Manus has been described as 'an execution layer for AI.' It does more than answer questions; it carries out tasks, conducts research, automates processes, and handles multi-step functions with minimal human input.

Meta has stated that it plans to roll out Manus across its consumer and business platforms as part of its next wave of AI-enabled products. But the more pressing question is: which jobs will Manus eventually replace?

The Rise of the 'Digital Employee'

Built on technology similar to standard chatbots, Manus differs in that it functions almost as an employee rather than just software. The company reports that since its inception, Manus has processed over 147 trillion tokens and provided 'tens of millions' of virtual server environments to users worldwide. This scale is significant because it aligns with responsibilities typically shared among multiple people rather than machines.

Entry-level, white-collar roles involving routine cognitive tasks are poised to face the most immediate impact. These are roles that primarily involve repetitive mental work rather than physical labour, and they are the most vulnerable to automation.

Jobs Most at Risk

Thanks to its ability to process vast amounts of data, Manus can take over responsibilities traditionally handled by research analysts and junior consultants. Tasks such as creating reports, synthesising information from multiple sources, providing summaries, and drawing conclusions can now be completed within minutes — a process that previously required entire teams of humans.

Administrative assistants and virtual assistants (VAs) are also under threat. Many routine administrative tasks—such as managing schedules, handling emails, preparing documents, and coordinating simple activities—can be fully automated by Manus from start to finish.

In marketing and content creation, many responsibilities like research, campaign design, and competitive analysis are likely to diminish. While strategic creative work still requires human expertise, the execution of those strategies can now be handled by AI.

Even software support roles are not immune. Manus can diagnose issues, document processes, test workflows, and automatically resolve problems without human intervention.

Why Does Meta Want Manus?

Meta sees significant value in AI agents like Manus, chiefly because of the efficiency they offer. The ability to deploy a system that delivers business value—similar to employing a team of workers—without the associated costs is highly appealing.

By acquiring Manus, Meta gains a platform that could be marketed as a labour-saving service for organisations. Instead of hiring employees, companies could subscribe to AI agents. This raises concerns about the impact on traditional workforces, especially in roles that are increasingly automated.

Productivity or Displacement?

Supporters argue that Manus could free workers from mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on more creative and strategic responsibilities. They contend that this shift could lead to improved decision-making and innovation.

However, critics point out that history suggests automation often results in job losses rather than job creation. Past technological advancements have typically displaced roles before new ones emerge. Manus, marketed explicitly as a 'digital employee', challenges conventional notions of job security for knowledge workers.

A Quiet Shift in Power

While Manus will continue to be operated through subscriptions from Singapore under Meta's ownership, the scale of its potential reach has expanded dramatically. With billions of users and the vast platform ecosystem that Meta controls, the concentration of power raises concerns.

There is a growing debate about the centralisation of influence—where one company owns both the platforms people rely on and the AI systems that could replace human workers. Meta promotes innovation, scalability, and new opportunities, but as Manus becomes embedded across industries, the narrative may shift. Instead of focusing on what AI can do for individuals, the story might become one of who it has rendered obsolete, often without prior notice.

In a future where AI agents work around the clock without rest, the true question may no longer be about human potential but about how algorithms trained to replace workers will shape the future of employment itself.