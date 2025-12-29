Gig delivery workers across India are preparing to go offline on New Year's Eve (31 December) in protest against their working conditions. The nationwide strike is expected to cause significant delays in food, grocery, and e-commerce deliveries, affecting major platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart.

This strike follows a similar walkout on Christmas Day, which led to delays of between 50% and 60% in various locations. Organised by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), the protest highlights ongoing issues faced by gig economy workers in India.

Union leaders state that delivery riders have reached their breaking point after enduring years of what they describe as exploitation. Shaik Salauddin, founder of TGPWU and national general secretary of IFAT, said: 'Our nationwide flash strike has exposed the reality of India's gig economy. When delivery workers raise their voices, platform companies respond with ID blocking, threats, police intimidation, and algorithmic punishment. This is nothing but modern-day exploitation. The gig economy cannot be built on the broken bodies and silenced voices of workers.'

During the Christmas Day strike, it is estimated that around 40,000 delivery workers participated. Despite their protests, companies largely ignored their demands, instead opting to use third-party delivery services, offer additional incentives, and reactivate inactive accounts to meet delivery targets. These tactics highlight the ongoing struggle of gig workers to secure fair treatment and better working conditions.

Pay, Safety, and Social Security at the Heart of the Protest

Delivery riders typically earn between £0.25 and £0.30 per order, with additional bonuses based on ratings. Many argue these earnings are insufficient to support a livelihood in major urban centres. Furthermore, riders often face immense pressure to meet '10-minute' delivery deadlines, which encourages unsafe driving practices and results in workdays that can stretch up to 16 hours.

The protesters are demanding access to health insurance, accident coverage, pension benefits, regulated work hours with mandatory breaks, and recognition of their right to collective bargaining. They emphasise the need for overall improvements in their work conditions and social protections, which are often denied under current gig economy models.

Impact on Businesses and Consumers

The effects of the strike have already been felt, with restaurants in Pune experiencing a 30-35% decline in orders during Christmas Day. Many of these restaurants rely heavily on third-party delivery services such as Porter and ShadowFax, which could also participate in the New Year's Eve strike, potentially leading to order cancellations and further disruptions. This situation underscores the extent of the dependence on gig workers within urban economies.

Global Implications: Challenges Facing Gig Workers Worldwide

Similar disputes are occurring across Europe, North America, and Asia, reflecting widespread concerns about wages, working conditions, and social protections in the gig economy. In London, delivery drivers typically earn £3-4 per order, excluding costs such as fuel, vehicle maintenance, and insurance. Many report working 10 to 12 hours daily to achieve a sustainable income.

In the United States, gig workers for companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart often face long hours, strict delivery quotas, and no guaranteed wages. Meanwhile, Deliveroo riders in France, Italy, and Spain have recently gone on strike to demand minimum wages, accident insurance, and regulated working hours. Similar issues are prevalent in Australia and Canada, especially during peak holiday seasons when reliance on independent contractors increases.

The emphasis on speed over safety in many of these models has led to a rise in accidents and increased stress among workers worldwide. The use of algorithmic management — which monitors performance ratings and enforces back-to-back shifts — adds further pressure, often forcing workers to operate without adequate rest.

Analysts warn that unless new regulations are introduced, disputes like India's strike are likely to become common across markets where firms classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees. This classification often restricts access to employment protections, social security, and fair wages.

Calls for Government Intervention

Globally, gig workers are advocating for stronger protections, regardless of jurisdiction. Unions are urging governments to regulate platform companies, establish minimum wages, and create social security systems tailored to these workers' needs.

The impending strike in India not only highlights the precarious position of gig workers within the country's economy but also underscores the fragility of the gig sector worldwide. As millions in India prepare to celebrate New Year's festivities, their protest acts as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in this rapidly expanding industry.