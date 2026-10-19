The Duchess of Sussex reportedly questioned whether speculation about her potential role benefited Netflix's hit drama, but a production insider disputed the suggestion that the show needed publicity through high-profile casting.

Some people close to the Duchess of Sussex believed that news of her possible involvement in the series drew attention to its second season. However, a source reportedly close to the production disputed the suggestion that the show needed a high-profile casting move to attract viewers.

The competing accounts leave questions about how the rumours emerged and whether they were deliberately used for promotional purposes.

Why Did Meghan's Reported Casting Discussions Spark a Publicity Row?

A report by The Telegraph cited a source close to Meghan who suggested that some people in her circle were unhappy with how speculation about her potential involvement had unfolded.

The concern, as described in the report, was that discussion of a possible role in a future season may have generated additional attention for the series while its second season was being promoted.

The report also relayed criticism of the second season's performance compared with the first. That assessment should be treated as the source's opinion rather than an independently established conclusion about the show's success.

However, the available reporting does not establish that Netflix deliberately leaked information about Meghan's discussions or orchestrated the speculation as part of a marketing strategy.

Without independently verified evidence about how the information reached the press, the suggestion that the rumours were intentionally used to promote the programme remains an allegation.

How Did 'The Gentlemen' Production Respond?

A separate report by The Times cited a person reportedly close to The Gentlemen production who rejected the idea that the series needed publicity through stunt casting.

The reported response offered a different perspective from the concerns attributed to people close to Meghan. However, comments from an unnamed source close to a production should not automatically be presented as an official statement from Netflix or the show's entire creative team.

Created by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen stars Theo James. Its second season premiered on Netflix on 3 September 2026, and a third season has been announced.

Meghan was reportedly considered for a role in the upcoming season, but subsequent reporting indicated that discussions had ended. The available reports do not establish that she received a formal offer or signed an agreement to appear in the series.

Could the Rumours Affect Meghan's Acting Comeback?

Meghan is best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits. She left the series before marrying Prince Harry in May 2018 and later stepped back from her senior royal duties in 2020.

Since then, she has pursued projects spanning television, podcasting and lifestyle-related businesses. A potential role in The Gentlemen would have represented another acting opportunity, although no confirmed casting announcement has established that she will appear in the show.

The publicity row also highlights the difficulty of distinguishing between ordinary casting discussions and deliberate promotional activity. Entertainment productions routinely consider actors for roles, but the existence of discussions alone does not demonstrate that they were intended to generate headlines.

What Happens Next in the Netflix Dispute?

For now, the reports present two differing perspectives. One account attributes concerns about the publicity surrounding Meghan's potential involvement to people close to the Duchess, while another cites a production insider who rejected the suggestion that the programme needed such a casting strategy.

Neither account, on its own, establishes how the speculation began or whether anyone deliberately used it to promote the series.

The distinction matters because the claims concern the possible motives of people involved in a high-profile entertainment production. Without further evidence or an on-the-record explanation from the parties involved, claims of a coordinated publicity strategy should remain unconfirmed.

The reports therefore leave the central question unresolved: whether the casting speculation was simply the result of discussions that attracted media interest or whether it played a deliberate role in promoting the series.